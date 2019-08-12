Kay Phillips, executive director at the Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center, has been named to the board of directors of Beyond BASIC Life Skills.
G. Mark Phillips, an attorney and partner in the Charleston office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, has been elected to the Clemson University Foundation Board.
Julie Hensley, owner of JHLA Design and former director of planning for the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, has been named the recipient of The LaGasse Medal from the American Society of Landscape Architects in recognition of her contributions to the management and conservancy of natural resources and public landscapes.
Richard Jackson, owner and president of Daniel Island-based JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, has been named to the inaugural Academy at Cambria Council in Minneapolis, Minn.
Ann Burnett, Mark Munn, Betsy Saal, Lisa Evans, Molly Fienning and Roy Green have been re-elected to the board of directors for the Gibbes Museum of Art for three-year terms.
Tamara C. Curry, an associate probate judge for Charleston County, has been elected board chair of the YWCA Greater Charleston. The other officers are: Kendra Snipe, vice chair; Jennifer Dunlap, secretary; and Belita Green, treasurer. New board members are: Natasha Chisolm, Jennifer Curry, Janet Hart, Courtney Johnson, Sharon McGhee and Felicia Williams.
Charleston Dermatology has relocated its Mount Pleasant office to 1090 Park West Blvd.
Mike McShane of Johns Island, vice chairman of the S.C. Conservation Bank and a former chairman of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources board, has been elected to the national board of directors of Ducks Unlimited.
Brightway, The Howard Agency has relocated from the Daniel Island area to 3003 Dunes West Blvd., in Mount Pleasant. Jeff Howard is the owner.
Vannoy Construction, a commercial construction company headquartered in Jefferson, N.C., has opened an office at 2457 Aviation Ave., North Charleston.
Pledger M. "Jody" Bishop III, senior managing director of Valbridge Property Advisors, has been elected 2020 vice president of the Appraisal Institute for a one-year term.
Feyen Zylstra, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based electrical and technology services firm, has opened a second Charleston-area office at 3 Lockwood Drive, Charleston.
The Harbor Entrepreneur Center has relocated to 65 Gadsden St., Charleston.