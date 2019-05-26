Have you ever put on a coat that you haven't worn in a while, and found forgotten money in a pocket?
South Carolina's Unclaimed Property Program can be a bit like that. It's a huge collection of funds — about $650 million — that have gone "unclaimed" by countless state residents.
Despite efforts to publicize the easy-to-use online database of the owners — plus the fact that it's free to search and file a collection claim — the amount of funds keeps growing. Six years ago the balance amounted to $383 million. More than a quarter-billion-dollars has been added since then.
Often, it's not so much that the money wasn't claimed but that the rightful owner doesn't know it exists. Based on my own unscientific experiments with the search website, there's a surprisingly high chance that you or someone you know have money waiting to be claimed.
The forgotten or overlooked money comes from a variety of sources: utility or security deposits, insurance proceeds, stock dividends, certificates of deposit or other bank funds, overpayment refunds, undelivered paychecks, escrowed cash and more.
Why were the funds unclaimed? Sometimes that's a mystery, because I've found unclaimed fund listings for friends of mine, and their names and current mailing addresses were right there on the website. So, it's not clear how the funds ended up with the state, instead of going to the intended recipients.
I ran several familiar names through the treasurer's office website — southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com —and found money owed to two cousins, my doctor, an uncle, a co-worker's child, the spouse of one of my editors, a friend's child and two local mayors.
Alas, no money for me, but about one out of four names I entered hit on some unclaimed funds.
Does the state have any of your money? All you need to do to find out is type your name in.
If you search on the state website and find funds in your name, there's a "claim" button to click that will start the process of submitting documents and collecting the cash. Questions? Call the Treasurer's Office at 803-737-4771 or email unclaimed@sto.sc.gov.
Charleston-area residents will have two opportunities to get in-person assistance with locating funds and filing claims on June 1, when the Charleston County Treasurer's office and State Treasurer's office come to town.
- 9-11 a.m. at the main branch of the Charleston County Library, 68 Calhoun St. on the peninsula.
- 1-3 p.m. at the Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road in North Charleston.
If you plan to go, make sure to bring identification, in order to prove who you are while claiming any funds in your name.
The state is holding $54 million that's gone unclaimed by Charleston County residents. That's astounding. If every county resident were owed an equal share, it would amount to more than $133 per person.
If you do find funds in your name on the state's website, all you will initially learn is whether the amount of money is more or less than $100, and where it came from. Going through the claims process will add details.
If you've never punched your name in to the unclaimed funds search, it's worth taking a few minutes to check it out. You might be surprised, like finding a $20 in the pocket of a coat you haven't worn in a while.