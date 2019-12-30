South Carolina's utility regulators are reviewing a new rule that would crack down on the practice of selling data about utility customers to third-party buyers.

The proposal submitted to the S.C. Public Service Commission would prohibit providers of electricity and other essential services from sharing contact information, billing history and other account details without consent.

The Office of Regulatory Staff, a state agency charged with protecting consumers, filed the petition for a new rule in late November. The submittal came after a report in The State about how Dominion Energy , which bought South Carolina Electric & Gas earlier this year, sold information about its newly acquired customer base to other companies. Marketers, in turn, used the data to send targeted advertisements promoting insurance products.

"The use of customer data by an independent third party could cause confusion to utilities' customers and be misleading," the ORS said in its petition.

The proposed regulation suggests the Public Service Commission require regulated utilities under its watch obtain permission from customers before selling their data.

"Dominion Energy respects the privacy of our customers and works diligently to protect their personal information," the company said in a statement Friday. "We look forward to participating in the rulemaking process."

The third-party sale debate isn't new. In North Carolina, for example, regulators passed a rule in January defining who should have access to the personal information about utility customers.

As for the South Carolina proposal, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas Co. and Dominion have not taken a final position, according to letters the three companies filed in response.

If a law is enacted, utilities that provide electricity, natural gas and water would be required to file guidelines and commitments with the Public Service Commission within six months.

Coding surge

In its first full year, a state-run program that offers South Carolina residents free coding courses ramped up participation and plans to add more classes in 2020.

The S.C. Commerce Department launched S.C. Codes in late 2018, offering online courses in web development and programming, with the help of mentors, to anyone who lives in the Palmetto State.

Since April, sign-ups for the programs jumped from less than 2,000 to 5,300 people in December, according to Commerce.

"SC Codes increases digital literacy skills across the state's entire workforce, allowing South Carolinians to obtain higher-paying jobs and strengthening the economy," state commerce chief Bobby Hitt said in a statement.

The economic development agency said it is now looking to grow the tech-focused training initiative by adding programming courses. It also will look at adding certifications or apprenticeships to help participants turn coursework into jobs.