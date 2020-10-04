SC marina consolidator gets consolidated

A real estate investment firm that traditionally sinks its money into landlocked assets is wading into the marina business in South Carolina and other states.
Sun Communities Inc. announced last week that it’s aiming to leverage its position as a public company to further consolidate the highly fragmented in-water boat-storage industry by snapping up one of the early consolidators.
The target of the $2.11 billion buyout is Safe Harbor Marinas LLC, which has pieced together about 100 buyouts in 22 states over the past five years, making it the largest marina owner and operator in the U.S.
The Texas firm dipped its toe in South Carolina's waterways two years ago when it bought the company that leased and ran the publicly owned Charleston City Marina on the Ashley River. The transaction, with an affiliate of The Beach Co., also included the nearby Bristol Marina and the City Boatyard and yacht repair business along the Wando in Berkeley County.
The expansion-minded Dallas company has since extended its reach up and down the South Carolina coast into the Hilton Head Island, Pawleys Island, Port Royal and Beaufort markets.
Talks got under way with Sun about teaming up in some form or fashion about two years ago, Safe Harbor CEO Baxter Underwood said in a call with investors and analysts last week.
"Sun has shown the ability to operate asset classes similar to ours with excellence," he said. "We view them as a great partner to carry the business forward."
The company's estimated 40,000 wet-slip and dry rack renters likely won't notice many abrupt changes after the sale. Sun, which hopes to close the deal by Oct. 30, said Safe Harbor will operate as an independent subsidiary under its existing management and employees. Underwood inked an agreement last week to remain at the helm until at least April 2026.
The acquisition is a waterborne diversification play for the Southfield, Mich.-based purchaser. Formed in 1975, Sun owns and operates 267 manufactured housing developments along with 125 recreational vehicle resorts. Its U.S. portfolio spans 33 states, including the Crossroads in Aiken and the Carolina Pines RV park in Conway.
CEO Gary Shiffman said last week that the company determined after "deliberate research" that the marina business is a hand-in-glove extension of its other real estate investments, which have totaled $5.8 billion since 2010.
For example, he said, all three sectors generate predictable recurring revenue streams from "sticky" tenant bases and are benefiting from favorable demographic trends. They're also dominated by mom-and-pop owners who at some point will be looking to sell or partner with a larger operator.
Another key trait they share is a "high barrier to entry," meaning they're not the easiest businesses for rivals to jump into. And the capital-intensive marina ownership game is among the most daunting, according to Shiffman.
Suitable waterfront sites are both scarce and expensive, he said. At the same time, marina developers looking to build or expand navigate a thicket of regulatory red tape at nearly every level of government.
"If ever there was an asset class with tougher barriers to entry than manufactured housing, marinas are it," Shiffman said.
Still, he sees nothing but open water on the horizon for the $5 billion a year industry, which he called a "prime" candidate for consolidation. Of the roughly 4,000 U.S. marinas, only about 4 percent are in the hands of the top five ownership groups. Also, according to Shiffman, while slip demand has steadily ticked up since 2004, the supply side has been virtually stagnant.
Sun views itself in a unique position to build on Safe Harbor's roll-up strategy and cement its No. 1 ranking . As one of the few publicly traded buyers in the marina space, the company plans to tap its common stock and other tax-advantageous securities as currency to attract sellers. Underwood, the Safe Harbor skipper, said he feels that will be "a competitive advantage."