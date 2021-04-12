SC man to plead guilty to his role in $1.2B Medicare fraud

A South Carolina business owner charged two years ago for his role in a $1.2 billion Medicare fraud is set to change his plea to guilty.

A hearing was scheduled for April 12 at 2:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

Andrew Chmiel owned a home in a posh Mount Pleasant neighborhood when he was accused of buying fraudulent prescription information from overseas call centers and billing taxpayers for unnecessary back, leg and neck braces.

Prosecutors alleged the 14 companies he owned or co-owned in South Carolina and five other states collected than $100 million in reimbursements from the scheme, mostly from the U.S. government.

He pleaded not guilty in April 2019.

Chmiel was one of two dozen individuals identified as the key participants in a wide-ranging fraud investigation nicknamed "Operation Brace Yourself."

The sting originated in South Carolina and mushroomed nationwide, eventually pulling in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service and the agency that runs Medicare.

According to the original indictment, Chmiel's companies billed the government more than $216 million and received about $99 million in reimbursements. Private health insurer Humana paid another $1.8 million.

Officials immediately seized his nearly two dozen bank accounts as well as three Mount Pleasant properties, including a $1.1 million, 3,700-square-foot waterfront home in Hobcaw Creek Plantation. They also took the keys to six automobiles, including a 2005 Ferrari 430 Spyder.

Prosecutors said the scheme hinged on call centers in the Philippines that lined up the brace orders, mostly from elderly Medicare recipients who had phoned in after seeing targeted advertisements. Unscrupulous telemedicine practices and doctors were paid kickbacks for signing the prescriptions, often for patients they never saw or examined. The information was then sold to suppliers that mailed the devices and charged Medicare for them.

Chmiel is represented by Charleston defense attorney Bart Daniel, a former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The government announced a major development in the case last year when they charged Herb Kimble, who operated the call centers and agreed to cooperate with investigators. He signed a guilty plea April 2020 in Columbia and agreed to pay restitution of $40 million.

At that time, Kimble already had provided substantial assistance and he appears to be still working closely with prosecutors. His sentencing hearing was delayed by nine months in March because he's scheduled to testify at several trials this year, attorneys said in a court filing.

Last fall, four medical professionals from South Carolina were charged for accepting kickbacks tied to "Operation Brace Yourself," including a former assistant professor of nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Two of the defendants in those cases have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The others, both physicians, have entered into 18-month pre-trial diversion agreements with prosecutors and will pay a combined $55,100 in restitution, according to court records.