The S60 sedan that Volvo Cars builds in Berkeley County was one of the automaker's fastest-selling vehicles in June, as the luxury brand set a record for the number of cars sold.
Volvo, which builds the S60 at a $1.1 billion plant off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville, moved a total of 9,934 vehicles off dealerships' lots in June. That beats the previous June sales record set in 2006.
So far this year, the Swedish automaker has sold 50,120 vehicles — a 5.2% increase over the same period in 2018 and Volvo's best first-half performance in the U.S. in a dozen years.
"The first half of 2019 showed great momentum for sales and fantastic progress on new services for customers," said Anders Gustafsson, president and CEO of Volvo's U.S. division.
The S60 now accounts for nearly one of every five Volvos sold in the U.S., with 8,430 sales during the first half of 2019. That's more than double the number from a year ago, when Volvo was winding down production of its predecessor model for the redesigned version that began rolling off the assembly line last fall.
Volvo sold 1,682 units of S60 sedans in June, trailing figures for only the XC90 and XC60 — a pair of popular SUVs that helped the carmaker regain its footing in the U.S. market.
The Berkeley County campus expects to build about 50,000 cars this year while ramping up to full production. About half of those cars will be exported to foreign markets through the Port of Charleston.
Volvo, based in Sweden and owned by China's Geely Holding Group, plans to add production of a redesigned XC90 at the plant by 2021, when employment levels at the site are expected to top 4,000 workers.