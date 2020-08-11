SC-made limited edition Dark Shadow a menacingly fast seller for BMW

If you've been waiting on another stimulus check to scrape together the $120,000 needed for one of BMW's top-of-the-line Dark Shadows, you've waited too long.

All of the models set aside for U.S. customers have been sold.

The X7 Dark Shadow Edition is the first special model for BMW's seven-seat SUV, with only 600 of them to be built at the German automaker's plant in Spartanburg County. Just 75 vehicles were reserved for the U.S. when online pre-ordering began July 23. Automotive Monitor Worldwide reported on Tuesday that the limited run has sold out.

List price for the vehicle — which the Road Show website dubbed "the ultimate luxury goth SUV" — was $119,495 plus a $995 destination fee.

BMW's Upstate plant will start making Dark Shadows this month, with production for the U.S. market set to begin in the fourth quarter. The automaker says the special edition is for buyers who want "a darker and more mysterious side" of the X7, BMW's largest SUV.

The Dark Shadow will be painted in what BMW is calling a frozen arctic grey metallic matte finish, with high-gloss black trim applied to the doors, mirror covers, roof rails and kidney-shaped grille. The tips of the exhaust system are finished in black chrome, while 22-inch V-spoke jet black light-alloy wheels complete the package. The leather interior is a two-tone night blue and the 4.4-liter V-8 engine features 523 horsepower.

The Dark Shadow is part of a trend of manufacturers "blacking out" special edition vehicles, Automotive Monitor said, giving them a dark and sinister look. Kia, for example, recently introduced the Telluride Nightfall Edition SUV and Ram has a limited-edition all-black version of its 1500 truck.

Limited-edition vehicles have been fast sellers for South Carolina carmakers. Last year, it took Volvo less than an hour to sell the 20 Polestar-engineered S60 sedans built at the company's Ridgeville manufacturing campus. That high-performance vehicle featured a special matte grey finish selected by Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson.

BMW's $10.6 billion Upstate plant is the German firm's largest in the world, employing 11,000 people who can produce as many as 450,000 vehicles per year. The site last year exported $9.6 billion worth of South Carolina-made X-model cars to foreign countries, most of them through the Port of Charleston, to retain its title as the nations top vehicle exporter.

South Carolina's automotive industry, including Volvo's $1.1 billion plant in the Charleston area, generates $27 billion in annual economic impact and employs 72,000 people statewide.