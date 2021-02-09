SC-made Boeing 787s sit as company logs 1st orders and deliveries of 2021

A large number of Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliners are still sitting in inventory as the company goes through a monthslong inspection process for manufacturing flaws, but orders and deliveries for other jet programs have continued.

The aerospace giant, which as of next month will exclusively build the 787 jet in South Carolina, delivered 26 aircraft last month, double what it gave to customers in the same month last year, when its troubled 737 Max was still banned from flying.

After a 20-month grounding, Boeing was able to deliver 737s again starting in December when 27 of them were handed over to customers. Another 21 were delivered in January, along with a P8 military plane and four widebody aircraft that aren't Dreamliners.

The 787 had its third consecutive zero-delivery month.

CEO Dave Calhoun told investors during a Jan. 27 call to expect as much, due to ongoing inspections of 787s happening at the North Charleston Dreamliner campus, as well as the widebody plant in Everett, Wash. and a Boeing facility in Victorville, Calif.

February will see "few, if any" Dreamliner deliveries, he said.

Boeing still expects to start handing 787s over to customers this quarter but, as of Tuesday, none of the jets have been delivered since October.

Overall on the delivery side, Boeing bested competitor Airbus which sent 21 total jets to customers in January.

Boeing also logged four new orders, for 747-8 freighters.

Conversions and cancellations still brought Boeing to a net negative for the month, with two cancelled 737 orders and four widebodies.

Another 11 Max jets were removed from the backlog because of accounting rules for a net total for January of negative 13 aircraft.

No Dreamliners have been ordered since last March when Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways agreed to buy a dozen 787s.

Throughout last spring and summer, Boeing pointed to COVID-19 and the 737 Max grounding as culprits for low delivery totals. But, after errors in 787 production were found, a widespread inspection process started to compound delays already happening because of COVID.

As of late January, Boeing finance chief Greg Smith said they had about 80 Dreamliners in inventory. With inspections ongoing and deliveries still on pause, that total will grow as more jets are built, though that will happen at a slowed pace.

When consolidation of the 787 program is made official next month, halting all production of the jet in Washington state, North Charleston will be making five Dreamliners per month.

Smith said in January that they expect to unwind the jets from 2020 that are sitting in inventory by the end of this year, plus the about 60 aircraft that will be assembled in South Carolina in 2021.

A Twitter account dedicated to spotting planes at Boeing's South Carolina campus shared a video Feb. 3 of a Singapore Airlines 787 sitting "stored and undelivered." More than others, that plane may give a sense of just how long it's been waiting for delivery because of a decal marking it as the program's "1,000th Dreamliner."

Plane-watching social media accounts first shared images of that milestone jet last spring. According to posts, it was spotted taking test flights in April 2020, just days before the plant temporarily shut down for a few weeks as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.