SC-made Boeing 787 picked as airborne test bed

Boeing will once again put its own twist on the test-flight concept, this time with the help of a new jet it's building in North Charleston.
The planemaker will use a 787-10 bound for a Mideast carrier to evaluate new in-flight innovations under an initiative it launched in 2012.
The "Dash 10" that will later join the Etihad Airways fleet will be the centerpiece of the 2020 ecoDemonstrator program, which Chicago-based Boeing said “accelerates innovation by taking promising technologies out of the lab and testing them in the air to solve real-world challenges for airlines, passengers and the environment.”
A different plane is selected each year as the airborne guinea pig.
Boeing and some partners, including NASA, will take the North Charleston-made Dreamliner up for a series of test spins over four weeks starting in August. They'll evaluate noise during flights and fairings designed to quiet the air flow around landing gear systems.
Also, pilots, air traffic controllers and an airline operations center will share digital information during a check flight to find ways to make routes more efficient and improve safety by reducing workload and radio frequency congestion.
The aviation news website Flightglobal.com reported last Monday that Etihad's 787-10 will exit Boeing’s final assembly plant off International Boulevard in the coming weeks. The Dash 10 is the largest of the three Dreamliner variants, and it is built exclusively in North Charleston.
Boeing disclosed the details of this year's ecoDemonstrator at a virtual event that replaced the U.K.’s Farnborough International Airshow, which fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company conducted its first flight under the program in 2012, and it has used six different jets to evaluate more than 165 gadgets and technologies.
The last time a 787 got the nod was in 2014, when the focus was on fuel consumption. One of the Dreamliner flights six years ago was powered with a mix of conventional aviation gas and a biodiesel concoction that included vegetable oil. The upcoming Dash 10 flights also will use a blend of sustainable fuel.
Hire ambitions
Even before the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina nurses were in short supply.
But as hospitals pursue capital-intensive projects at an increasing pace, they've resorted to paying a premium to hire them, or, in some cases, poaching them.
Finding nurses has been so difficult, the Medical University of South Carolina was dangling $20,000 signing bonuses to woo recruits, according to a recently filed S.C. Administrative Law Court opinion.
In a legal skirmish that goes back about two years, local hospital systems Trident Health and Roper St. Francis have argued that MUSC's plans to build a hospital in Berkeley County would hurt their bottom lines. Aside from the potential loss of patients and revenue, the two medical providers were also worried their front-line staffers might find better opportunities by jumping ship.
A human resources officer from Trident, which is owned by publicly traded HCA, told Administrative Law Judge Ralph King Anderson that MUSC was offering sign-on bonuses to recruit nurses in Florence and Marion, where the state-backed system recently bought hospitals. The HR official was concerned if MUSC moves forward with plans to build in Berkeley County, "her staff would be interested in leaving."
Trident, which operates two hospitals in the region among other health care operations, said it lost eight nurses to Roper's 50-bed hospital in the Carnes Crossroads development after the medical center opened last year. It also has hiked pay three times recent months in order to remain competitive.
Registered nurses in the Charleston region make roughly $69,000 on average, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Open-air affair
Rosebank Farms is bringing a little bit of the country to the city.
The Johns Island business will launch a satellite operation under a large white tent Tuesday at Wappoo Road and Savannah Highway, offering in-season fruits and vegetables as well as seafood and boiled peanuts. Prepared meals also will be sold separately.
The open-air market plans to be open 10 months out of the year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed in January and February.
Rosebank, a 50-acre operation on Betsy Kerrison Parkway near Kiawah and Seabrook islands, has seen its roadside business grow tremendously during the pandemic, and it wanted to bring the truck-crop concept to the city, according to owner Louise Bennett.
"With the COVID-19 virus, so many people seem to be interested in fresh local produce and the outdoor market is a good way to bring it to them," Bennett said.
The new West Ashley outdoor stand will be following COVID-19 guidelines, with masks and social distancing required.