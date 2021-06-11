SC lumber supplier's sale expands Charlotte firm's reach to the coast

SUMMERVILLE – A Charlotte-based construction materials business has extended its reach to the Charleston market with the purchase of Harleyville Builders Supply.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, though the Building Center Inc. bought the acquired company's property in Holly Hill for $1.4 million through an affiliated firm, according to public land records.

The Building Center said in a statement that the acquisition expands its operations to the South Carolina Lowcountry and coastal markets around Charleston.

Harleyville Builders Supply has provided construction materials and hardware to professionals and homeowners since 1978. David Hamson and Aubrey Patrick founded the company.

“We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to continue to make in roads and build relationships with builders and remodelers in the South Carolina Lowcountry,” said Skip Norris, president of The Building Center.

Founded in 1977, Norris' company has five active lumberyards, including sites in Columbia and Rock Hill. It also has two truss plants, two custom millwork operations, and five active lumberyards.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The Holly Hill purchase marks the fourth acquisition for the Building Center in the last six years.

The sale was finalized as the construction industry copes with soaring lumber prices, which have soared during the pandemic. They surged from about $300 per thousand board feet in April 2020 to an all-time high of $1,700 last month as sawmills were unable to meet demand for home building and home improvements projects.

Prices have softened heading into the mid-June, falling to below $1,200 as demand has slowed.

The price has dropped recently as more Americans have started to travel and book holidays as more businesses and activities reopen instead of spending on home renovations.

Most industry analysts expect lumber prices to remain elevated through 2022 because of supply-chain disruptions and the face that few mills are being built to meet the demand.