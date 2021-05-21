SC lost jobs in April as hospitality continues to lag behind other sectors

South Carolina lost jobs in April, and the hospitality sector's recovery continued to lag behind other industries last month.

Seasonally adjusted, the state was down 4,200 jobs.

After staying flat in March, leisure and hospitality jobs dropped again in April, by 1,300.

The state's unemployment rate declined slightly, in the same increment that it has for the last few months. Since January, the state's jobless rate has decreased by 0.1 percent every month, taking it from 5.3 percent in January to 5 percent last month.

Overall, Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, described the April jobs data as "disappointing."

Compared to pre-pandemic jobs numbers, the state was down 83,100 jobs last month. Since April 2020 was a low point for employment during the pandemic, every sector posted dramatic year-over-year job gains, but comparisons to pre-COVID-19 numbers gave the best insight into how sectors are faring.

Construction, for example, is now 1,900 jobs above February 2020, which is a recovery of 135 percent of pre-pandemic employment in the sector.

Leisure and hospitality remains the outlier on the other side of spectrum of job recovery. Of the jobs that sector lost during the pandemic, about 68.1 percent have been recovered.

Most of the 1,300 hospitality seasonally-adjusted job decline in April came from the food and beverage portion of the sector, Ullrich said.

It's disheartening to not see hospitality, which was hardest hit by job losses due to COVID-19 last spring, not see growth at this stage of the pandemic, she said.

"I think what it's showing is that the stories that you're hearing about people having a hard time hiring are true," Ullrich said. "They're not able to add the jobs they're wanting to add."

The question of why that's the case, Ullrich said, is more complicated.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

South Carolina is a little over a month away from terminating federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs. Gov. Henry McMaster was the second Republican governor to announce that he would opt out of the programs before they're set to expire. Since then, the number of states ending benefits early has grown to nearly two dozen.

The reasoning cited by each of the states is that some employers, especially in the hospitality sector, are having a hard time getting enough applicants. Extra unemployment benefits have been cited as a reason why, though experts have weighed in to argue that many other factors are at play.

A new working paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that while the $600-per-week benefits that unemployed Americans were receiving earlier in the pandemic had "moderate disincentive effects" on job finding rates, the $300 benefit that's in place now has "small effects" on job decisions.

In a statement on the April employment situation, Dan Ellzey, director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, said "now is the time to act," cautioning that he predicts a "rush for the open positions" after June 26 when federal benefits programs officially end in South Carolina.

"We don’t want people to be caught off guard when these benefits stop in June, so please reach out for help if you need it," Ellzey said.

Ullrich said she has doubts that people will be rushing to claim jobs once those benefits programs are terminated.

"Some people think it's going to cause all of these people to rush back into the labor force at once, but I'm a little skeptical that that's gonna happen. I think it will move the needle, but I think there's other things going on as well."

But, Ullrich said, there's "no doubt" that there are employers in the state who are having trouble hiring workers.

"We're hearing that often," Ullrich said.

Before the pandemic, employers were reporting similar troubles. At that time, South Carolina had a historically low unemployment rate.

"It seems like what's happening is we're reentering a tight labor market, even though we still have a lot of jobs that haven't been recovered, which is surprising," Ullrich said.