SC loses jobs for second straight month as coronavirus continues to hold back economy

South Carolina lost an estimated 3,646 seasonally adjusted jobs last month as the coronavirus pandemic surged and the state continued to work its way out of an economic hole.

The seasonally adjusted drop in employment in December, which accounts for annual swings, marks the second month in a row that South Carolina reportedly shed jobs.

That's not a good sign especially with the state still missing more than 100,000 seasonally adjusted jobs that existed before the novel coronavirus was first detected in March of last year.

The state's unemployment rate, which Gov. Henry McMaster recently touted in his state of the state address, increased from 4.4 percent in November to 4.6 percent in December.

That's still lower than the national unemployment rate, which has hovered around 6.7 percent.

Matthew Martin, an economist and regional executive with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said the state's economy has generally faired better than other parts of the country over the past year with the pandemic.

But South Carolina's relatively low jobless rate at the moment can be somewhat deceiving.

It's true that South Carolina's unemployment rate improved dramatically since last April when it hit a high of 12.8 percent during the first surge of coronavirus cases. But the drop since then has not been solely the result of the state adding jobs to the economy. A significant portion of it is influenced by people dropping out of the workforce.

In the past six months, South Carolina has seen a large number of people leave the state's active labor force.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics suggests roughly 118,000 fewer people were participating in the state's workforce in December compared to July. That means those people are no longer actively looking for jobs, and as a result they don't count towards the state's unemployment rate.

If you added those people back into the workforce, the state's unemployment rate would stand somewhere around 9 percent.

People can leave the workforce for a variety of reasons, especially during tough economic times.

Some parents are caring for their children during virtual learning and are not looking for jobs as a result. Some people may have retired early as a result of the current downturn. People caring for elderly family members may not want to work in jobs where they risk contracting the virus. And others may be so frustrated with their job prospects that they gave up looking for work altogether.

South Carolina may need those people to rejoin the workforce if the state economy is going to rebound to its pre-pandemic levels.

"It's an open question of when those people might come back into the labor market," Martin, the federal reserve economist, said.

Dan Ellzey, the Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, attributed the jobs report in December to the uncertainty that swirled at the end of last year as Congress debated whether to pass another federal stimulus package.

Federal lawmakers did ultimately end up passing a $900 billion spending bill to boost unemployment benefits, disburse another round of small business loans and fund direct stimulus payments to millions of Americans.

Ellzey encouraged people who remain out of work now to use his agency to find new jobs, and he noted there are currently 75,000 advertised positions on DEW's website.

The problem in recent months, however, has been matching the available jobs with the education, training and skill sets of the remaining unemployed workers in South Carolina.

The employment report released Tuesday shows that many of the jobs lost over the past year were in industries that don't always require employees to have advanced degrees or specialized training.

Martin said the job losses have been "heavily concentrated in lower-wage industries," and when those people go looking for a new job its not as simple as submitting an application to another business.

The state's restaurants, hotels and other companies in the leisure and hospitality industry, for instance, employed 43,500 fewer people at the end of 2020 than they did a year earlier. It's unclear how quickly those types of jobs will return with the rapid spread of coronavirus still influencing people's decisions to travel, dine indoors and pay for vacations.

South Carolina was still averaging over 3,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases per week this month as state health officials rushed to administer newly available vaccines and businesses lobbied the governor to get their workers inoculated as quickly as possible.

Industries like construction, manufacturing and financial services posted slight job increases year over year in December, but it's not always easy for cooks and front desk clerks at hotels to jump into those available jobs, Martin said.

"There's a retraining element there. It's this struggle over a short period of time to get people from one industry to the next," Martin said. "I think we are going to see those sort of frictions for awhile going forward."