SC Legislature considering $550M debt issuance for North Charleston rail yard

South Carolina legislators are considering a plan to borrow up to $550 million to pay for a North Charleston rail yard that will move cargo to and from the Port of Charleston's new Leatherman Terminal scheduled to open in March.
A joint resolution supporting the bond debt was introduced Wednesday by Sen. Hugh Leatherman, the powerful chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and the new terminal's namesake. A hearing on the matter was held Thursday by the committee's Natural Resources and Economic Development Subcommittee.
The spending plan calls for up to $400 million toward construction of the rail yard at the former Navy base in North Charleston. Palmetto Railways, a division of the state's Commerce Department, would operate the rail yard on roughly 120 acres near Hobson Avenue and Viaduct Road. It would let CSX Corp. and Norfolk Southern trains haul cargo to and from the nearby Leatherman Terminal.
Another $150 million would pay for a barge program to move cargo containers between the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant and the Leatherman Terminal, where they would be taken to and from the rail yard via a private road.
Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the State Ports Authority, said the projects "are crucial for the continued competitiveness of the Port of Charleston, which supports the ongoing economic development success and job creation for South Carolinians."
Newsome said the barge project "would reduce the number of trucks on roads and highways, complementing long-term road improvements and significantly enhancing air quality for the Lowcountry."
The rail yard has received approval from the Federal Railroad Administration and the Army Corps of Engineers, but has struggled to get financing. It and the barge facility would round out roughly $2 billion in improvements the authority has made to its port, including new cranes and equipment, the new Leatherman terminal, deepening Charleston Harbor to 52 feet and strengthening the wharf at Wando Welch.
Like other legislation, a joint resolution must be approved by both the House and Senate before moving to Gov. Henry McMaster for approval or veto. A spokesman for McMaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the governor said in his State of the State speech that he opposes more borrowing.
