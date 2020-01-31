The S.C. Legislature on Friday officially reopened its search for a new crop of state utility regulators, hoping to attract a broader field of candidates.

More than 17 people applied last year for four open seats on the Public Service Commission, the state agency that decides how much money millions of South Carolinians pay for gas, water and electricity every month.

A special panel of state lawmakers whittled that large field down to six candidates in January. They argued the other candidates were not qualified for the job. They even rejected Swain Whitfield, a current state utility regulator who served on the commission for more than a decade.

As a result, the state lawmakers are once again on the hunt for people interested in taking up a seat on the commission — a job that pays roughly $129,000 a year.

State lawmakers are solely responsible for electing the utility regulators. They are not elected by the public.

The four available seats on the commission are broken down by congressional districts. Those interested in applying must live in either the state's First, Third, Fifth or Seventh congressional district, and they have until Feb. 28 to submit an application.

The Legislature's decision to reopen the job search highlights the focus that state lawmakers are currently placing on the PSC. The agency has been under the microscope in recent years, following the cancellation of the $9 billion V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.

The utility commission is responsible for scrutinizing for-profit utilities. That includes Dominion Energy, the new owner of S.C. Electric & Gas.