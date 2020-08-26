SC leaders still deciding if the state will take part in Trump's expanded unemployment aid

President Donald Trump promised to boost jobless benefits for millions of Americans by $400 per week, but unemployed South Carolinians should not be making plans for how to spend that money just yet.

The state's Republican leaders are still deciding whether they will participate with Trump's unilateral plan to redirect $44 billion in federal disaster relief money to finance the new unemployment assistance.

Trump signed an executive memorandum on Aug. 8 to make that money available to state workforce agencies, which are managing a historic unemployment crisis.

But Gov. Henry McMaster and the leaders of the South Carolina Legislature are worried about how much the president's proposal might cost the state government, which saw an estimated $1.8 billion budget surplus evaporate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's plan was intended to replace part of the extra $600 per week that Congress sent to every eligible unemployment applicant in the country between April and July.

The president issued the executive memorandum after his administration failed to strike a deal with congressional Democrats to stop that federal funding from lapsing at the beginning of August.

The temporary solution that Trump put forward, however, has significant drawbacks compared to the aid Congress provided earlier this year.

Dan Ellzey, the director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, sent a letter to McMaster and the leaders of the S.C. House and Senate on Tuesday explaining some of the limitations and potential costs associated with the new federal aid.

The $44 billion Trump provided, Ellzey said, is unlikely to cover more than a few weeks of unemployment aid, and since the money is being back paid to Aug. 1, it could run out very quickly.

Implementing Trump's plan in South Carolina, Ellzey added, could take up to three weeks to achieve due to changes that need to be made to the state's unemployment system. That's a serious concern since the money Trump redirected would disappear if Congress reaches a deal on a new stimulus package before then.

When it comes to the overall cost, the federal government is only willing to provide $300 per week in additional benefits — half of what people were receiving earlier this year.

The state, Ellzey said, could choose to increase that payout to $400, but it would need to come up with an additional $20 million per week in order to afford that.

It was initially reported that states would need to kick in that 25 percent in order to obtain the federal funds.

But the U.S. Department of Labor has since clarified that states can receive the extra $300 per week even if it don't contribute any new money. That's because the federal government is allowing states to use normal state unemployment payments as their federal match.

There is another serious downside to Trump's plan, however. Anyone earning less than $100 per week in regular state unemployment benefits is not not eligible to receive any additional money, according to the federal guidance.

Ellzey told lawmakers that rule would disadvantage roughly 12,500 people in South Carolina who lost low-wage jobs earlier this year. Those are some of the poorest people relying on the state unemployment system, and they will have to get by without any additional financial assistance.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

McMaster indicated two weeks ago that the state would take part in Trump's unemployment plan, and he suggested that the cost was something the state would likely be willing to pay.

But this week, McMaster's office told The Post and Courier that the governor was still weighing what was best for South Carolina.

"The governor supports the President’s plan in the absence of Congressional action and is working with legislative leaders to determine what, if any, financial liability South Carolina taxpayers would possibly incur and whether the State has sufficient funds to pay for the match before applying to participate," Brian Symmes, the governor's spokesman, said in a prepared statement.

"As always, the governor will do what he believes is in the best interest of South Carolina as a whole," he added.

In his letter to McMaster and state lawmakers, Ellzey argued the state should take advantage of the pool of money Trump made available, but without contributing any additional state funds. Ellzey said that would allow the state to benefit from roughly $280 million that would go unemployed South Carolinians over a five week period.

Many other states are not waiting to claim their piece of the federal money. Leaders in more than two dozen states, including Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina, have already signed up to capture that money for their unemployed workers.

Here in South Carolina, the governor doesn't have as much power as many other states. He may not be able to unilaterally make that decision. Members of the Legislature, which manages the state's general revenue fund, are likely to be involved in deciding how the state responds.

Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, said this week that he was following the lead of the governor's office on the issue. And he said he was waiting on McMaster and the staff at DEW to determine if Trump's unemployment plan was workable for South Carolina's budget.

The Legislature is set to reconvene in a special session in September, and Smith said the issue could be considered then.

"If there is a way around the federal match that doesn't have a fiscal impact on the state, I think it's likely we will take that up," said Smith, who leads the House budget writing committee.

The outcome of that debate could have huge consequences for tens of thousands of South Carolinians who lost their jobs this year and are still leaning on the unemployment system in order to pay their bills.

Michael Lemocks, a resident of Myrtle Beach, is one of those people. He lost his office job with a company that replaces car windshields and other glass at the end of March.

Since then, he and his wife have been depending on his jobless benefits and her salary to support their three children. That effort was a lot easier, Lemocks said, when he was still receiving the extra $600 per week from Congress.

The loss of that extra money earlier this month, he said, has required him and his wife to begin prioritizing which bills they pay first.

With two car loans, car insurance, utility bills, health insurance costs and a monthly rent payment of $1,200, Lemocks is worried they will fall behind. The $320 per week in state unemployment benefits that he receives just can't cut it, and the job he lost hasn't been reopened yet.

"It's a juggling act," he said. "We were already low on savings. The only thing that kept us afloat was the extra $600."

Lemocks understands the argument for the state to fiscally conservative. But he can't come up with a reason why South Carolina lawmakers would wait when they have a chance to help tens of thousands of people who are out of work and struggling to support their families.

"It's negligence. It's a lack of insight into the hurting and the pain that so many South Carolinians are going through," Lemocks said. "It doesn't make sense from a moral or a governance standpoint."