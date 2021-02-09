SC lawyers split from Charleston-area class-action firm to form rival practice

A founding partner and four other attorneys from a Mount Pleasant-based law firm that represents plaintiffs in complex personal injury cases have set up a rival practice.
The five lawyers formerly were with Richardson Patrick Westbrook & Brickman, which was renamed Rogers Patrick Westbrook & Brickman in late January.
The newly formed firm is Richardson Thomas Haltiwanger Moore & Lewis, which has offices in Aiken, Barnwell, Columbia and Florence, according to a written statement Tuesday.
Its founding partners include veteran South Carolina lawyer Terry E. Richardson, who was a longtime litigator and partner at the former Ness Motley firm that helped negotiate the landmark $206 billion settlement with the tobacco industry in 1998.
He also was among 13 attorneys and 40 staffers who left that practice — in what was described as a divorce, complete with a messy lawsuit over money — to establish Richardson Patrick Westbrook & Brickman in 2002.
His new firm is based in Columbia. It said it will focus on representing plaintiffs and working with other lawyers in class-action cases and others involving product liability, vehicle accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice and whistleblower litigation.
Richardson's partners are Brady Thomas, Dan Haltiwanger, Chris Moore and Will Lewis.
“We are all excited and energized by this new endeavor,” Thomas said in a statement. “The five of us have worked closely together in the past, and we’re looking forward to this professional journey.”
A representative for Rogers Patrick Westbrook & Brickman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about impact of the split. The firm's website shows it has 25 attorneys in offices in Aiken, Charleston, Columbia, Mount Pleasant and southern Illinois.