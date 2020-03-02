SC lawmakers to review another 29 candidates for state utility commission

Twenty-nine more people applied for jobs on the S.C. Public Service Commission, providing lawmakers with more choices and highlighting how important utility regulations have become in the state.

The new crop of candidates will be competing for four open positions on the PSC, the state agency that regulates investor-owned gas, water, electric and telecommunications companies in South Carolina.

South Carolina's 170 state lawmakers will vote to decide who fills those spots later this year. And there is already stiff competition for the four regulatory jobs, which pay roughly $129,000 per year.

A panel of state lawmakers vetted 17 other PSC candidates earlier this year, and decided six of them met the qualifications for the utility commission.

State lawmakers then voted to reopen the search process last month in order to give themselves a wider pool of candidates to choose from.

The new recruits will now have to jump through the same hoops as the earlier candidates. They will be tested on their knowledge about utility regulations in South Carolina, and will be scrutinized by the same panel of state lawmakers in upcoming hearings.

The four seats they are vying for are broken up by the state's congressional districts. The PSC candidates this year come from the state’s 1st, 3rd, 5th or 7th congressional districts.

The largest pool of candidates is from the 1st District, which includes Charleston. Altogether, there are now 13 candidates running to fill that seat on the PSC.

The high level of interest in the PSC follows several years of controversy over the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. That failed construction project saddled electric ratepayers of South Carolina Electric & Gas with $2.3 billion in debt for two unfinished nuclear reactors.

The upcoming election in the Legislature could sweep out the last PSC commissioner who oversaw that nearly decadelong project. The election is also likely to coincide with some rather large regulatory cases in South Carolina.

Dominion Energy, the new owner of SCE&G, is expected to file a case with the PSC by May that seeks to adjust the monthly bills of its roughly 722,000 power customers.

It's unclear if that case will be decided before the new utility regulators join the commission.