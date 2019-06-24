PINOPOLIS — Santee Cooper may need to pay several consultants up to $15 million to review bids for the state-run utility, which is currently being marketed to some of the country's largest energy companies.
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, sent a letter to the utility's leadership on June 21 informing them that the utility could be asked to foot a large part of the costs for at least two outside firms.
Those firms are being hired to advise lawmakers over the next year with purchase or management offers, legal issues and utility matters as the House and Senate weighs whether to sell Santee Cooper.
The Legislature tasked the Department of Administration in collecting offers for Santee Cooper through a state procurement process earlier this year. State lawmakers dedicated $5 million in the state's annual budget for the related consultants.
But Leatherman told Santee Cooper that he expects the cost to far exceed that amount.
"You are expected to completely cooperate and furnish the monetary resources and any other resources from Santee Cooper that are necessary for the Department of Administration to complete their work," Leatherman wrote.
Jim Brogdon, Santee Cooper's interim CEO, informed the Moncks Corner-based utility's board of directors of the projected costs on Monday. The Department of Administration estimated the total price could reach $20 million, leaving Santee Cooper picking up $15 million of that.
It was the first time any of the board members were told that Santee Cooper would be helping pay for the state's bidding process.
Several board members expressed concern about the unexpected expenses. They worried it would wipe away some of the savings the power and water utility was trying to achieve for its electric customers.
The mounting pricetag highlights the amount of money that will need to be spent in order to explore a possible sale of Santee Cooper.
Gov. Henry McMaster advocated for Santee Cooper to be sold following the abandonment of two unfinished nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer station in Fairfield County nearly two years ago.
It took months for the General Assembly to agree to accept official bids for the 85-year-old utility. But they relented earlier this year.
Lawmakers in the House and Senate will have to choose whether to sell the utility, hire another company to manage it or keep it under state control.
The final bids won't be ready for state lawmakers to review until next year.