SC law firms, churches, builders, sports teams received major federal COVID-19 lifelines

A federal program billed as a financial lifeline for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic also dispersed millions in South Carolina to high-powered law firms, major construction companies and global manufacturers, according to data released last week.

The U.S. Small Business Administration release, representing the first peek at the $660 billion loan program, has re-ignited questions over whether the money really reached those in need. It shows 7,600 South Carolina companies received at least $150,000. Companies given less weren't listed, though the smaller amounts make up more than 80 percent of the loans approved so far.

In all, more than $5.7 billion has been doled out to South Carolina companies, according to the agency. That's roughly 70 percent of the state's current annual budget.

The 33 top recipients included Motley Rice — a law firm known for taking on big tobacco and Johnson & Johnson — and Burroughs & Chapin, the large development firm that built much of Myrtle Beach. Both received somewhere between $5 million and $10 million, the highest range possible. The Treasury didn't provide specific amounts, and neither company returned phone calls.

Companies applying for the Paycheck Protection Program had to self-certify the money was "necessary to support the ongoing operations" and they lacked other ways to raise revenue because of disruptions caused by coronavirus outbreak, the SBA’s website says.

But how the federal agency will evaluate companies applying to have their loans forgiven remains to be seen.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who called for better guidance of the program's ambiguous terms, has said he wants to ensure any future relief phases focus on the small businesses that haven't been able to access the money.

"The dollars that were spent saved tens of millions of jobs, plain and simple. It is absolutely essential we keep small businesses running and folks employed," said his spokesman, Sean Smith.

If the program's underlying goal was getting businesses money as quickly as possible in the face of an economic shutdown, it was largely a success, University of South Carolina economist Joey Von Nessen said.

“Even though (PPP) was geared to smaller business, it was designed as a whole to preserve employment,” he said.

Yet the need for speed has left accountability on the back end.

Thousands of businesses, either forced to close their doors or drastically scale back, received crucial aid. But the first-come, first-served-style program gave an advantage to companies with ready access to banks and accountants.

One winner was the construction industry, which netted more than 1,000 loans totaling as much as $746 million in the state, though building work never stopped — deemed essential even during stay-at-home orders. That set construction businesses apart from restaurants, retailers, barbers and tourist attractions mandated to shutter.

M.B. Kahn, one of the state's largest commercial contractors, was among companies receiving between $5 million and $10 million. The money kept 413 workers employed and covered by health insurance, said president Bob Chisolm, declining to specify the loan amount.

”No one knows how long this pandemic will continue, and how long the economic turndown will last," he said. "Some projects have been delayed or canceled. New construction opportunities are shrinking, and as our current jobs complete, we would have had employees without work. We applied for this loan to not only retain our employees now, but to ensure that we have the ability to continue paying employees during an extended recession."

Still, there’s no guarantee other companies will follow M.B. Kahn's lead, using the money they didn't have to spend on the front end to pay employees later as work slows

The PPP program has been plagued with problems from the beginning.

Money available in the first round ran out in days. And approval of payouts to several large, publicly-traded corporations brought public backlash nationally, prompting many to give back millions of dollars.

The SBA defines small businesses as having 500 or fewer workers per location.

Yet Giti, a Singapore-based tire maker with a plant in Richburg, said in 2018 it employed 1,000 people in Chester County alone. And according to a filing with the state's unemployment agency, it laid off 636 people in April. Still, the company contends it is fully qualified for the PPP support.

"Similar to almost all other domestic tire manufacturers, as tire demand suddenly disappeared, we ultimately were forced to also temporarily suspend production and furlough hundreds of employees," said David Shelton, director of industry relations for Giti Tire USA.

The company took out a loan between $5 million to $10 million and was able to restart production in early May as a result.

Examining thousands of PPP loans across the state, some chief beneficiaries emerged — including 200 car dealerships receiving as much as $226.6 million total, They also included churches, sports teams, restaurants and law firms.

Law firms

One of the state's largest law firms, Nexsen Pruet, received $7.9 million to cover all eight offices in North Carolina and South Carolina.

As the pandemic shuttered courtrooms and halted business at the Statehouse, where many of its lawyers work as lobbyists, they took significant pay cuts.

As clients deferred payments or requested fee reductions, it wasn't enough, said Nexsen Pruet Board Chairman Leighton Lord. But the money is helping the firm bring back furloughed employees faster, he said.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who is among at least seven legislators connected to businesses and nonprofits provided loans, said he received $211,000 from the program, which kept his 10 employees working amid closed courtrooms.

When he applied, he said, he feared there would be no activity for six to nine months. But he has been able to take depositions and hold hearings virtually, so it’s not as grim as it appeared in March and April. While his business remains hindered, he intends to pay the money back and not apply to have it forgiven.

“When everything began to shut down, we saw no court, no real way to do what we do. We’re a firm that litigates. I became concerned, without the ability to take cases to court, it would affect our income, and it has,” said the Columbia Democrat. “We’ve now turned the corner a little bit."

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith said the roughly $400,000 loan his law firm received “truly was a godsend” for keeping its 45 employees across three locations — Columbia, Sumter and Camden — on the job and without pay cuts. He said his firm does intend to apply for forgiveness.

“We would’ve had to make some difficult decisions on employees absent the PPP," the Sumter Republican said. "We were able to come in and work, but there’s only so much you can do without motion hearings and trials. ... To me, it truly was a job protection measure passed by Congress.”

There were 165 firms in the state receiving as much as $136.5 million total.

Sports teams

South Carolina's minor league sports teams also were recipients as stadiums have been shuttered throughout the spring and summer, and fall's big-money collegiate football season remains in question.

The Columbia Fireflies minor league baseball team saw the majority of its business evaporate when it had to cancel its season.

Owner Jason Freier said the team was a prime candidate for its $350,000 to $1 million in PPP funding, as it took a 90-plus percent revenue hit. Unlike Major League Baseball, which has lucrative national and regional TV deals, minor league teams are heavily dependent on selling tickets and getting people in the ballpark to buy drinks, food and souvenirs.

Marvin Goldklang, the principal owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, also said the proceeds were used to maintain as many employees on payroll as possible and he expects to qualify for the loan forgiveness. In all, 101 minor league baseball teams nationwide received PPP assistance, totaling between $36.5 million and $76.25 million, according to the SBA data.

Some other minor-league sports recipients included the Charleston Battery soccer team and the South Carolina Stingrays hockey team.

Schools

About 100 private K-12 schools and at least 10 public charter schools are listed as receiving loans tallying between $39 million and $98.3 million total. Four of the K-12 schools fell in the $2-5 million range, while the bulk — 58 schools — received amounts in the lowest reported rung of $150,000 to $350,000.

Twenty of South Carolina’s 28 private colleges received a federal loan, totaling between $26 million and $61.7 million, for the purpose of saving nearly 5,000 total jobs, according to the released list. Nine of them received between $2 million and $5 million, the highest range given for any college.

The state’s six historically black private colleges received up to $17 million cumulatively.

Private colleges are businesses too, said Jeffrey Perez, president of South Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities, which represents most of the state’s private colleges. He expects all to apply for the loans to be forgiven.

Restaurants

Statewide, roughly 750 full-service and fast-food restaurants — including many restaurant chains — as well as caterers and bars received a loan of at least $150,000. In all, these businesses received as much as $486.2 million.

The three listed in the top range of $5-10 million are owners of Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants, Fatz Cafes and and Wendy’s franchisees, each company reportedly saving 500 jobs.

Other restaurant companies reportedly saving 500 jobs include Lizard’s Thicket, one of 13 to receive a loan of $2 million to $5 million.

Gov. Henry McMaster, a big fan of the Southern cooking Midlands chain, tweeted a photo of him ordering inside a Lizard’s Thicket, while wearing a mask, shortly after he allowed dine-in eating to resume in May, writing “Happy to be back!”

In mid-March “our business dropped about 70 percent overnight. We had nobody coming in the restaurants, and we freaked,” Lizard’s Thicket CEO Bobby Williams said of why his company applied for a roughly $3 million loan.

The company employed about 700 workers across 15 locations, but hundreds of wait staff had to be laid off with no dine-in customers.

With dine-in service resumed, staff has been rehired, but people still aren’t coming into the restaurants in normal numbers and the company’s once-lucrative catering business remains nonexistent.

“We’ve used about every bit of it,” Williams said of the loan, which he intends to apply for forgiveness. “And we’ve used every bit of it for payroll, by letter of the law.”

Churches

About 150 churches across South Carolina received PPP loans totaling as much as $87.5 million. Almost three-fourths of them receiving amounts in the lowest reported range of $150,000 to $350,000. They were made eligible for the program thanks to Sen. Scott.

"Adding houses of worship and non-profit organizations was an important piece of the puzzle — not only to keep their employees working, but to ensure the good work done by these groups could continue through the pandemic," said his spokesman.

The Catholic Diocese of Charleston, which covers the entire state, as well as two mega-churches with multiple locations, each received between $2 million and $5 million, the highest range for that category. All three declined to specify how much.

The diocese applied for the money to assist its 150 parishes, missions and schools, using it primarily to pay employees, though some may cover utility costs, the diocese said in a statement.

Many Catholic churches and schools separately received loans through the program.

NewSpring Church, based in Anderson, has used the money to keep its 266 employees on staff throughout its 14 locations statewide. Seacoast Christian Community Church, based in Mount Pleasant, has used the money to keep more than 350 employees working across 13 campuses.

Neither of the churches, which went fully online in March, have resumed in-sanctuary worship yet, a decision the loans enabled, church officials said.