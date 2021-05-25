SC jury awards $4.4M over home seller's failure to disclose altered elevator

A Pawleys Island couple who thought they bought a home with an elevator has been awarded $4.4 million by a jury that found the home's seller failed to disclose the feature actually was a converted dumbwaiter that wasn't suitable for human use.

The verdict puts home sellers on notice, attorney Chris Romeo said, that defects aren't the only things that need to be disclosed under the state's Residential Property Condition Disclosure Act, especially in a hot real estate market like the one along the South Carolina coast.

"A lot of people think you only have to let buyers know about problems with the house," said Romeo, who represented the Steurers in the Georgetown County case. "You also have to let them know about substantial changes that have been made to the property."

Mate and Holly Steurer bought the oceanfront home in 2015 from Patricia Lacy, who featured the "private elevator" in real estate listings. Court documents show that throughout the sale process, Lacy never told the Steurers about the history of the elevator, which originally was used to move groceries from the ground floor to the kitchen.

On the first time Mate Steurer used the elevator, the support cables snapped and the structure crashed into a concrete pad below. Mate Steurer suffered significant injuries from the incident and had to put his career as an Alaska Airways pilot on hold for about three years.

"He required significant care and he was completely unable to enjoy life the way in which we were accustomed," Holly Steurer said in an affidavit. "I can tell that he is often in pain, which he will have for the rest of his life."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

A jury on May 19 determined that Lacy should have told the Steurers the elevator had once been a dumbwaiter. The jury also found the Steurers partly at fault because they failed to have the elevator inspected before buying the home. That knocked an initial verdict of nearly $6.8 million down to $4.4 million.

David Banner, the attorney who represented Lacy, said his client is considering an appeal of the verdict.

"This was a very emotional case," Banner said. "They Steurers are very fine people, and Mr. Steurer suffered significant injuries that were very unfortunate. My client was an 82-year-old widow who in her heart of hearts felt like she had done nothing wrong. I knew from the beginning it was going to be an all-or-nothing case."

Romeo said a confidential settlement was reached with the real estate agent who, according to Lacy's deposition, advised not to disclose the elevator's past as a dumbwaiter.

"My clients have two boys — one was four at the time, the other seven — and there's a lot of loss of memories of Dad during his recovery," Romeo said. "It really hit home with the jury. The bulk of this verdict was really the economics of pain and suffering, and the loss of memories."

In addition to the jury verdict, Romeo filed court documents on May 24 seeking nearly $1.6 million in attorney's fees an costs.