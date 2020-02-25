SC joins states in investigating Juul over concerns about marketing, vaping by teens

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will join an investigation by 39 states into the marketing practices of vape maker Juul Labs, just months after the state offered tax incentives to encourage the company to build an assembly plant in Lexington County.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the state would join the probe, which will be led by attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas. The investigation will focus on whether the sales and marketing practices of the San Francisco-based company were responsible for a massive increase in use of vaping products by teens.

"We’re looking into whether Juul is following the law and not misleading people with false or misleading claims, including trying to convince teenagers that vaping is safe,” Wilson said.

The probe also will include scrutiny of claims Juul has made about the nicotine content of its pods and their effectiveness in helping people break the habit of smoking cigarettes, which is a major facet of the company's marketing.

In a statement responding to the national investigation, Juul emphasized that it has eliminated all flavors of pods from its offerings except tobacco and menthol in response to the concerns of regulators and lawmakers.

"We will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes," the company said.

The company declined to answer questions about the current status of its Midlands expansion. As of September 2019, it was continuing to seek workers for the assembly site.

Dave Collins of Colliers International, a real estate agent who specializes in industrial sites, said he believed that Juul has done significant improvements to the Lexington County property, including the installation of equipment, but was not operating it as of a few weeks ago.

Health advocates consider vaping by teens to be a major and escalating problem. The 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 27.5 percent of high school students reported that they currently used e-cigarettes, with Juul the most popular brand. Of those high school e-cigarette users, 72 percent said they use flavored cartridges such as mint or candy flavors.

In 2017, for the first time, more teens in South Carolina were using e-cigarettes than traditional tobacco ones, according to a study by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Amid the rising concern over teen vaping, a change to federal law in December 2019 made it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

Lawmakers are considering an update to the state's 2006 Youth Tobacco Prevention Act that would hold vapor products to the same standard as cigarettes when it comes to their sale and use. A measure approved Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee would bar vaping devices from being used on public school campuses and prevent merchants from selling them to anybody under the age of 18.

Minors who are caught buying vapor products would face a $25 fine under the measure, but could complete a smoking or tobacco cessation program in lieu of payment.

Increased government pressure and negative publicity over teen use have combined to prompt Juul to rein in its business plans. The company named a new CEO in September 2019 and announced a $1 billion plan to cut its spending and revamp its business model.