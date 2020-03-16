SC jobless rate was 2.4% in January before the spread of coronavirus

Economists likely won’t be able to calculate the coronavirus pandemic’s full impact on the labor market for several months, but South Carolina got a clearer picture Monday of its starting point.

South Carolina posted the second-lowest jobless rate in the country at 2.4 percent. The state also broke another employment record with the number of people working in the state surpassing 2.3 million in January.

The newly released survey numbers show South Carolina's economy continued its high-octane expansion into early 2020, adding more than 4,665 jobs between December and January.

But it remains unclear how those numbers will change due to the closures, travel restrictions and states of emergency that have been announced in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, workers and businesses can take comfort in knowing South Carolina entered the global health crisis with a strong jobs report.

It had an estimated 41,600 more jobs in January than it did a year earlier. And an estimated 19,851 more workers joined the labor force than in 2019.

“We’ve had a long stretch of really strong employment growth in the state,” Laura Ullrich, a regional economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said Monday.

Fed staff members were observing a “blackout period” Monday preceding a scheduled meeting, so Ullrich said she was unable to weigh in on broader questions about the economy, including predictions for how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the labor market in South Carolina and beyond.

But Monday’s employment release did show that the job sectors connected to industries that are likely to experience disruptions caused by the virus’s spread performed particularly well in the Palmetto State last year.

The tourism-linked hospitality and leisure sector added more jobs than any other category from January 2019 to January 2020.

There were 11,500 leisure and hospitality jobs added, a year-over-year increase of 4 percent in South Carolina compared to about half that rate nationally. Myrtle Beach, in particular, saw an influx in those jobs with more than 7 percent growth compared to the Charleston metro area’s 3.8 percent increase in tourism-related jobs.

Manufacturing, another sector that economists have predicted will be among the first to feel the effects of the pandemic, has also seen stronger growth in South Carolina than in most other parts of the nation.

Manufacturing job growth was nearly flat across the U.S. last year while the category grew 1 percent in South Carolina.

In the Charleston area, the rate at which manufacturing jobs were being added was even faster, 2.4 percent.

Ullrich said that, across the U.S., coastal metros like Charleston have been outperforming other parts of the country in job growth.

Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head both were among the top metro areas in the country for job growth in the last five years, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The next round of unemployment data for South Carolina is due to be reported on March 27. But the true cost of the public health crackdown may not be fully apparent until April 17, when March's unemployment numbers will be released.