SC jobless rate falling, but hospitality firms still struggle to fill vacancies

South Carolina's jobless rate tumbled in May as nearly 15,000 residents found jobs, though the hard-hit leisure-and-hospitality industry remains far behind the hiring curve

The unemployment figure fell "appreciably" to 4.6 percent from 5 percent in April and remained below the U.S. average of 5.8 percent, according to new data released June 23. It marked the fifth consecutive decline for the Palmetto State.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said the pool of workers who had jobs in May increased 14,783 from the prior month, bringing the total to almost 2.28 million. At the same time, the number of residents classified as unemployed dropped by about 8,100 to 162,825.

"The numbers say a lot," agency director Dan Ellzey said in a written statement. "People are going back to work."

Hotels, restaurants and other service businesses that make the leisure and hospitality industry, which has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, added 4,000 jobs back last month and recaptured most of the 4,200 that were lost in April.

”It good to see a gain for the month," said Laura Ullrich, a Charlotte-based economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Still, she added, leisure and hospitality remains a laggard among South Carolina's major employers.

"Leisure and hospitality is really the outlier in term of jobs lost," Ullrich said.

Other industries increased their payrolls included trade and transportation, manufacturing, information, and education and health services. Employers in the government, finance and construction categories reported declines.

Experts are waiting to see how the labor market will react after more than two dozen states stop taking extended unemployment assistance that the federal government is providing as part of the COVID-19 recovery effort. In South Carolina, the aid will be cut off starting this weekend, and about 100,000 residents could be affected.

Whether the sudden loss of income will push idled workers back into the job market remains a matter of debate, Ullrich said.

"Some people see it playing a very big role. ... Other people think it's more complicated than that, and that we won't see a lot of movement," she said.

Several issues appear to be holding back the employment market, to varying degrees.

In some cases, job seekers might feel discouraged from applying for openings because they don't think they have the right skills. Others have decided not to work, possibly because of health concerns or having to stay home to care for young children or elderly parents. Still others may be staying on the sidelines because of federal stimulus money they've received and the extended jobless benefits.

"We definitely are hearing about labor issues, labor shortages and difficulties in hiring," Ullrich said.

Wages have been ticking higher, "but not in a very dramatic way," she added

"I think firms are waiting it see how much difference this unemployment insurance ending makes," she said.

Should the labor shortage persist, it becomes more likely that employers will have to boost pay more quickly to fill jobs, Ullrich said.