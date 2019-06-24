South Carolina's jobless rate bumped up slightly from April to May, up one-tenth of a point to 3.5%.
Though that's the highest it's been since April 2018, the increase is likely too small to be significant, said Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
After eight months of holding steady at an all-time low of 3.2%, the unemployment rate edged up in April. The increase in May still keeps it slightly below the national rate of 3.6%.
Overall, the statewide jobs figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce were strong, with 1,100 jobs added and 5,253 more South Carolinians working since April.
Leisure and hospitality saw the largest increase in jobs, both over the last month and year-to-year with 12,000 jobs added since May 2018, including 1,300 between April and May. Manufacturing also showed strong growth with 800 jobs added since April and 8,900 in the last year.
Construction has continued to see year-to-year losses, with a decrease of 3,100 jobs compared to this time last year. The industry added 300 jobs since April but has posted losses compared to 2018 job figures for every month so far this year.
Meanwhile, South Carolina's neighbors have seen some job growth in the construction sector. North Carolina and Georgia both had positive job gains every month this year.
Waddell said the losses don't necessarily match up with feedback from South Carolina builders, who have reported that business is still booming. More data might be needed to understand the declines, she said.