SC job numbers hit record high in February before coronavirus hit economy

South Carolina businesses continued to employ record high numbers of workers in February, before the coronavirus began to wreak havoc on the state's economy and labor force.
More than 2.3 million people had jobs in South Carolina last month, and the state recorded an increase in more than 43,000 positions compared to the year before, according to survey data released by the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce on Friday.
With an unemployment rate of 2.4 percent, the job numbers indicate small businesses and larger corporations around the state were thriving up until late last month.
"At the end of February 2020, as we led into what is going on now, South Carolina was in a good spot," said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. "The question is how does that hold up."
The rosy employment numbers from February are unlikely to lend much comfort to the tens of thousands of South Carolinians who now find themselves out of work due to the public health crisis.
The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday that more than 31,000 dislocated workers in South Carolina signed up for unemployment insurance last week — the second highest number in state history.
And more jobless aid applications were submitted this week, swamping the state's workforce agency and overloading a federal computer system that is used to check Social Security numbers.
Many of the losses in recent weeks have been tied to bars, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses. Ullrich expects those layoffs wiped out many of the 13,000 leisure and hospitality positions that had been added between February 2019 and last month.
She called the current surge in unemployment claims "staggering." The 2.8 million people who signed up for unemployment benefits across the country last week, she said, is unlike anything the nation has seen before.
South Carolina's unemployment claims from last week were extremely high, Ullrich said. Yet, the numbers suggested the state's workforce may not have been hit as hard as other parts of the country.
But that data could be deceiving, she said.
Ullrich had expected South Carolina to suffer more job losses during the pandemic because of its large number restaurants and tourism employers.
The fact that it didn't see an even larger uptick in jobless claims last week could mean several things, Ullrich said.
"It could mean that South Carolina is showing some resiliency relative to other places. That could be the case," she said. "It could also be that people had a hard time applying for unemployment."
"Until we get next week's numbers, I don't think we can read much into this," she said.
Either way, Ullrich expects the army of recently unemployed South Carolinians to continue to climb in the coming weeks as more businesses shut down due to the virus and the public health restrictions.
The sector Ullrich expects to see layoffs in next is automotive parts manufacturing.
With major automotive companies like Ford, General Motors, Volvo, BMW and Mercedes Benz closing up shop for several weeks, she said the businesses supplying parts and materials to those plants are likely to see their revenue dry up.
South Carolina could be particularly susceptible to the freeze on car and truck production across the country, Ullrich said, because nearly 30 percent of the manufacturing in the state is tied to the automotive industry.
The end result, Ullrich said, could be South Carolina temporarily losing many of the roughly 2,000 manufacturing jobs the state added over the past year.
The next monthly job survey will be the true test, Ullrich said. Only then will economists start to get a better picture of how big of a nosedive South Carolina's economy has taken in March.
"The timing of this whole crisis is interesting because it really did start at the beginning of the month," she said. "The next report will really tell us what is going on."