SC jobless rate steady at 3.2%
COLUMBIA — South Carolina's unemployment rate was unchanged in March, the ninth straight month the state's jobless picture has held steady.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that the state's jobless rate was 3.2% in March.
Officials say that total employment in South Carolina was higher last month, increasing by more than 6,800 jobs for a total of more than 2,274,000.
Officials say downturns in the professional and business services, financial activities, leisure and hospitality and construction industries led to losses of more than 5,000 jobs. Education and health services, manufacturing and government jobs were up by 2,000 positions.
Nationally, unemployment remained unchanged, at 3.8%.
Uber tech unit lands $1B infusion
TOKYO — Automaker Toyota, car parts maker Denso and Internet firm SoftBank's investment fund are investing $1 billion in car-sharing Uber's technology unit.
The three Japanese companies said they will contribute the funds Advanced Technologies Group, or Uber ATG, which will try to commercialize automated ridesharing services.
The move comes as Toyota steps up such efforts, including previously investing $500 million in Uber and setting up a $20 million joint venture with SoftBank to create mobility services. Both deals were announced last year.
Toyota also promised to contribute up to $300 million more over the next three years for developing next-generation autonomous vehicles and services.
Honda shifts as buyers prefer SUVs
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Honda is slowing production of Accord sedans as car buyers continue to favor SUVs and trucks.
The Japanese automaker says it will temporarily idle a second-shift production line in August at its Marysville, Ohio, assembly plant. The shift is expected to resume production in several years.
Honda says the line being shut down produces about 55,000 vehicles a year, most of which are Accords.
A company spokeswoman says that there will be no layoffs, but that Honda will offer voluntary buyouts to some employees.
Honda says the reduction also will affect production at its engine and transmission plants in Ohio.
Sales of the Accord this year are up 4.6% through March but fell nearly 10% last year.
Trucks and SUVs have made up 70% of U.S. new vehicle sales this year.
US housing starts slip in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction slipped 0.3% in March, as housing starts are running below last year's pace in a sign that inventory could be a challenge for would-be buyers.
The Commerce Department said Friday that ground breakings last month occurred at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.14 million. So far this year, starts have fallen 9.7%. Builders are pulling back from their construction of single-family houses and apartments, even though the solid job market has provided a base of demand from buyers seeking an upgrade. Nor does the supply squeeze seem likely to end soon as permits, an indicator of future activity, fell 1.7% to an annual rate of 1.27 million.
Housing starts fell last month in the Northeast, Midwest and South, but they surged in the West. The construction data can be volatile, so the regional levels of homebuilding can change sharply on a monthly basis.
Economists noted that severe weather in the Midwest might have stifled housing starts, but that the underlying challenge for expanding construction might be a lack of workers.
"Homebuilders still face challenges such as labor shortages and high labor costs," said Joel Kan of the Mortgage Bankers Association. "These headwinds continue to slow the pace of construction, and on a year-over-year basis, single-family starts have fallen in five of the last six months."
Walmart, Amazon kick off SNAP pilot
NEW YORK — Amazon and Walmart are kicking off a two-year pilot launch Thursday established by the government to allow low-income shoppers on government food assistance to select and pay for their groceries online in New York.
ShopRite will join the retailers early next week, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
The USDA has long required that customers using electronic benefits transfer, or EBT, pay for their purchases at the actual time and place of sale. So the move marks the first time SNAP customers can pay for their groceries online. It says the pilot will eventually expand to other retailers and to several other states.
ShopRite and Amazon are providing the service to the New York City area, and Walmart is providing the service online in upstate New York locations. The pilot will eventually expand to other areas of New York as well as Alabama, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oregon and Washington.