After dipping to an all-time low in September, South Carolina's jobless rate stopped its steady decline last month, holding at 3.3 percent.
Both the number of people who found jobs and the size of state's labor force increased by similar amounts last month, the state Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday, helping to hold the rate in place.
October was the first month since March that the state did not report a decrease in unemployment.
South Carolina gained 19,000 jobs last month, indicating a quick recovery after Hurricane Florence, said Ann Macheras, vice president for research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
"The rebound was fairly broad-based across industry sectors, but clearly the recovery in the leisure and hospitality sector was an important factor in moving job growth back to trend," Macheras said, referring to the almost 9,000 hospitality jobs added in October after a sharp drop in September.
Preliminary figures estimated that the state had lost 14,500 jobs in September, but that number was later revised to 12,400, she said.
South Carolina also saw job gains in business services, manufacturing, finance and transportation, trade and utilities. Only two sectors lost jobs. Education and health services saw a loss of 1,400 jobs and construction, 200.
Last month's job additions also boosted the state's year-over-year growth rate back up to 1.8 percent, slightly outpacing total U.S. growth in October.
The state's jobless rate remains below the national rate of 3.7 percent — which was also unchanged from September to October — but 14 states have even tighter labor conditions. The figure in nine of them is hovering below 3 percent.
Unemployment in the Charleston region, which is still the lowest in the state, also stayed the same at 2.8 percent.
Last month, Macheras predicted that South Carolina's jobless rate could dip again but said it would be "hard to get much lower" than 3.3 percent. A year ago, the jobless rate was about a point higher, at 4.2 percent.