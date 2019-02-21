A gated Isle of Palms getaway has started construction on a new hotel and event venue, with plans to open to guests in 2021.
Wild Dunes Resort, which is about 15 miles from downtown Charleston, is swapping out an administrative building for a 153-room hotel with a ballroom and rooftop event venue.
A name for the new lodging hasn't been released. It's been in the works since at least 2016, when the resort began applying for state permits.
The 3,000-square-foot rooftop venue will have a view of the ocean. The new meeting and event spaces will allow the resort to accommodate larger groups of up to 650 people.
The resort's pool deck will be expanded to include a new pool with a cafe, and a spa with 14 treatment rooms will be incorporated into the new hotel.
The expansion will also include a new freestanding restaurant. Details about that restaurant are not yet available, a resort spokesperson said.
The new lodging will be next to The Village, a collection of guest rooms, suites and penthouses. In addition to the complex's residences and vacation rentals, it also has a 93-room lodging, the AAA four-diamond-rated Boardwalk Inn, which was renovated a few years ago.
To help alleviate congestion from increased traffic, the resort is also changing its entrances to have separate entry points for residents and resort guests.
Frank Fredericks, managing director of Wild Dunes, said the expansion will help the seaside resort take advantage of the Charleston area's continued growth.
About 45 minutes from downtown, another Charleston-area resort complex is expanding. The Kiawah Island Golf Resort is building a 150-room waterfront hotel with a full-service spa. The hotel is also expected to open in 2021.
Los Angeles-based Lowe has owned Wild Dunes since 1990. The 1,600-acre property includes several hundred short-term rentals, two golf courses and a tennis center.
Lowe is in the process of securing approvals to build a 225-room hotel just north of the city of Charleston's Waterfront Park, on the site of the former State Ports Authority headquarters.