The one to watch
South Carolina is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, and most of the population growth comes from people moving from other places.
Moves into South Carolina accounted for about 2.5 percent of all state-to-state migration in the U.S. last year, though the Palmetto State accounts for just about 1.6 percent of the nation's population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In 2016, the estimated total number of people age 1 or older who moved from other states to South Carolina was 165,000. The next year it was slightly higher, about 166,600, and in 2018 that total jumped to about 186,500.
So, where are these people moving from? Some of the top feeder states are the obvious suspects, like North Carolina and Georgia, but others are likely being fueled, in part, by people leaving the country's largest metro areas for growing mid-size cities like Charleston, Greenville and Columbia.
The top six states that sent new residents to South Carolina in 2018 were (in order) North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, New York, California and Maryland.
For the states that neighbor South Carolina, the migrations are more of an exchange. The differences between the number of people moving from North Carolina to South Carolina and vice versa are about equal, with the differences all falling within the margin of error.
For Florida and Georgia, too, the figures are similar. Slightly more South Carolinians moved to Georgia than Georgians to South Carolina, according to estimates. And just about 500 more Floridians came to the Palmetto State than South Carolina residents who made moves to the Sunshine State.
But for the other states at the top, the exchanges aren't nearly equal. Just about 4,500 people made the move from South Carolina to New York. Less than 5,000 went to California, and just over 2,000 moved to Maryland.
In the past two years, the ranking of states sending citizens to South Carolina has changed. The top four have remained the same since 2016, but the fifth and sixth places are different. They went to Virginia and Texas then, with Maryland just behind in seventh. But the number of people who came from California was much lower, close to a third of what it was in 2018.
Southeast cities like Charleston have become increasingly popular for people looking to work at home, a group that includes workers who have retained jobs based in places like New York City, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles but now work remotely from a mid-size city with a lower cost of living.
At a Post and Courier panel in November, Lowcountry Local First executive director Jamee Haley talked about that phenomenon, noting that some people who want to move to Charleston do look for jobs locally first but often find that the pay can't compete with big-city salaries.
It's difficult to say how often that's happening these days, since statistics on remote work are harder to come by than traditional employment numbers, said Laura Ullrich, a regional economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. But anecdotally, Ullrich said the trend might be "way bigger than we know about," naming Charleston and Asheville as two of the hubs in the Carolinas for remote work.
The state-to-state migration flow data for 2018 was released by the Census Bureau in the fall of this year. Next week, the most up-to-date population estimates for the 50 states and Puerto Rico are scheduled to be released.
That data will show how the states rank for overall population growth, both numerically and by percentage. Last year, South Carolina ranked ninth for both measures. About 89 percent of the state's population gains came from people moving from other states or countries rather than birth rates.
Openings, closings:
- Italian eatery SAVI Cucina + Wine Bar is now open in Mount Pleasant.
- North Charleston meat-and-three My Three Sons moved to a bigger spot.
- A new entertainment venue, Game Show, is opening in Mount Pleasant.
- A Dollar Tree in Mount Pleasant's plans to reopen have been foiled.
- N.C.-based Carolina Hemp Co. plans to add a location in Charleston.
- Creative Arts of Mount Pleasant was recently sold to artist Dru Blair.
Financial statement:
“Mr. Muilenburg should have gone long ago. It is right to remove a CEO who put profits above all else, but it won’t cure Boeing’s culture of safety secrecy."
— Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Twitter
Boeing Co. announced Monday that CEO Dennis Muilenburg would step down. David Calhoun, the current chairman of Boeing's board of directors, will take over as CEO. Board member Lawrence Kellner, a Sumter native and University of South Carolina graduate, will replace Calhoun as chairman.
Other stuff you should know:
- Santee Cooper is looking to close its remaining S.C. ash ponds by selling or landfilling millions of tons of waste stored in them. (Post and Courier)
- The Port of Charleston will see a record number cruise ships staying overnight so passengers can explore the city after dark. (Post and Courier)
- AT&T and other phone carriers are paying out $2.3 million to end lawsuits related to money they pay to local 911 call centers. (Post and Courier)
- Boeing documents under review by a U.S. House committee paint a "very disturbing picture" of safety concerns raised by workers. (Seattle Times)
- A 6-year-old in London found a pleading note in a box of Christmas cards that was allegedly written by prisoners forced into labor in China. (NPR)
Sound smart at work:
"Hey boss, did you know that Charleston had a white Christmas in 1989?"
Just months into the city's long recovery from Hurricane Hugo, a record snowfall came through over the holiday, snarling traffic and even canceling some church services. Christmas may be over, but it's definitely not too late to read Robert Behre's recap of some of the most interesting Christmases in Charleston history.
