SC is losing another JC Penney retail store

J.C. Penney is closing another South Carolina department store.

The retailer said Thursday it'll be shutting 15 more locations around the country by early spring, on top of the 150 that went dark after it filed for bankruptcy protection in May.

The Sumter Mall store on Broad Street is among the casualties of the latest cost-cutting move, which was first reported by USA Today.

“As part of our store optimization strategy that began in June with our financial restructuring, we have made the decision to close an additional 15 stores," the company said in a written statement provided to The Post and Courier. "These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid to late March."

It said store-closure decisions "are never easy," but that its strategy has been to cut about 200 locations in phases under a plan "to drive sustainable" and profitable growth.

About 150 stores already have been closed this year, including five in South Carolina.

The pandemic accelerated Penney's bankruptcy filing by forcing shopping malls to close during the prolonged economic lockdown in March.

But its financial problems predated the COVID-19 crisis. In addition to some strategic missteps under previous management, Penney's sales have been declining while its debt load has grown larger. It also has lost market share to Walmart, Amazon and other bigger rivals.

J.C. Penney's retail operations emerged from bankruptcy protection last week, when they were acquired by shopping center owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

The 118-year-old merchandiser opened its first South Carolina store in Anderson in 1924. It picked Sumter for its second location in the Palmetto State a year later.

Penney is now down to eight stores in South Carolina, or 10 fewer than a decade ago. The Sumter Mall closing will lower that a notch to seven.