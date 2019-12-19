You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.

The one to watch

Best States for Business 2019 South Carolina came in at No. 16 on this year's Forbes "Best States for Business" ranking. These states out-ranked S.C. this year: North Carolina Texas Utah Virginia Florida Georgia Tennessee Washington Colorado Idaho Source: Forbes, Best States for Business 2019

This morning, Forbes released its annual ranking of the "Best States for Business." While South Carolina finished in the top third of the pack, its neighbor to the north came out well ahead, ranking first for the third year in a row.

North Carolina placed first in Forbes' overall ranking this year, after coming in at No. 1 in 2017 and 2018, too. Since Forbes started ranking the 50 states by their business climates in 2006, only three states have finished in the top spot: North Carolina, Utah (six times) and Virginia (five times).

This year, South Carolina ranked 16th. Here's how the Palmetto State placed in each category:

Business costs : No. 21

Labor supply : No. 20

Regulatory environment : No. 17

Economic climate : No. 15

Growth prospects : No. 12

Quality of life: No. 39

The state's best-performing category, growth prospects, was drawn from job, income and gross state product growth forecasts over the next five years from Moody’s Analytics. Its lowest-performing ranking, quality of life, factors in crime data from the FBI, school test performance from the Department of Education and cost of living figures.

South Carolina's ranking page noted the massive net migration to the state over the last several years, something which it shares with the No.1-ranked North Carolina. Forbes also noted the Palmetto State's use of incentives to lure investment from foreign and domestic companies and the state's extremely low union membership rate, which is just 2.7 percent.

While the Palmetto State didn't crack this ranking's top 10, its three largest cities featured prominently another magazine's year-end list, Inc.'s "Surge Cities" report, continuing the trend of the state's powerhouse cities leading the way on measures like talent acquisition, real estate markets and other growth measures.

Charleston ranked as the seventh best city in the U.S. to start a new business in 2020. Columbia and Greenville made the list, too, at No. 42 and No. 33, respectively. Charleston had a particularly glowing report, ranking first for net business creation, sixth for the density of high-growth companies and 10th for job creation.

North Carolina also had three major cities make the ranks: Durham (No. 3), Raleigh (No. 17) and Charlotte (No. 22).

Openings, closings:

Financial statement:

“We believe this decision is least disruptive to maintaining long-term production system and supply chain health."

— Boeing Co., in a statement about halting production of its 737 Max jet

On Monday, Boeing announced that it would temporarily stop producing the 737, which remains grounded following two deadly crashes. The plan will likely "ripple across the entire U.S. economy," the Associated Press reported.

Other stuff you should know:

Sound smart at work:

"Hey boss, did you know Charleston's airport has seen increases in passenger counts every month so far in 2019?"

For the first 11 months of the year, Charleston International's arrivals and departures were up 8.6 percent compared to 2018. That trend is expected to continue in December, boosted by holiday travel. Last year, about 233,000 people came through the terminal around Christmas and New Year's.

