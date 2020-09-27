SC Housing rolls out incentives for rural homebuyers in 20 counties

At the start of September, SC Housing launched an extra-generous homebuyer assistance program tailored to 20 rural South Carolina counties, many of which are on the edge of metropolitan areas such as Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

The new County First initiative is basically an enhanced version of the statewide Homebuyer Program. So, if the details sound appealing but you don't live in one of those rural counties, know that there's a similar but slightly less generous program available.

SC Housing — that's the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority — is now providing up to $8,000 in forgivable down payment assistance to buyers in 20 rural counties, along with mortgage loans with an attractive 3.25 percent fixed interest rate.

In other counties, down payment assistance has been raised from $6,000 earlier this year to $7,000 now, and mortgages are offered at 3.5 percent.

Down payment help and a low-interest loan? That's a big help for buyers, and not just first-timers. Borrowers can choose conventional or FHA, VA or USDA loans.

The County First initiative is available in nearly half the counties in South Carolina: Abbeville, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chesterfield, Clarendon, Colleton, Dillon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Georgetown, Hampton, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, McCormick, Newberry and Williamsburg.

Claude Spurlock, business development manager at SC Housing, said the authority had noticed that no more than five SC Housing loans were being written yearly in any of those areas, and it stepped up the incentives to offer more help.

Home prices are generally lower in South Carolina's rural counties, so that down payment assistance will cover a larger percentage of purchase prices, resulting in lower mortgage payments.

Depending on income and home purchase prices, the down payment assistance is forgiven after 10 or 20 years. Those who sell sooner must repay the money, but with no interest.

Here are some of the key points to know:

To qualify for a 10-year forgivable down payment loan, a household's income must be no more than $53,050, and the home being purchased must cost no more than $225,000.

Buyers with higher incomes, or more expensive homes, can qualify for a 20-year forgivable down payment loan. In that case the income limit is $79,560 for one or two people, $92,820 for households with more than two adults, and the home price limit is $300,000.

The regular Homebuyer Program, available in all counties, has similar home price limits but generally higher income limits. In Berkeley and Dorchester counties, for example, one person could earn as much as $97,200 and qualify for down payment assistance.

There is a homebuyer education requirement for these programs, but that can be taken care of with a free 4-hour online class, which is a good idea anyway for all first-time buyers.