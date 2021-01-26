SC House votes to explore selling Santee Cooper, require new oversight of the utility

The S.C. House voted Tuesday to again explore selling Santee Cooper, part of a massive proposal that also calls for major changes at the embattled public power and water utility.

The legislation sailed through the Statehouse’s lower chamber 89-26 over the objections of lawmakers who said the state has wasted enough time trying to find a suitable buyer for the 86-year-old state agency.

The vote sends the ultimate debate over Santee Cooper’s fate to the S.C. Senate, which has not yet begun substantial discussions about selling the utility this year.

Senators have proven reluctant to selling Santee Cooper. But they are more likely to support parts of the House proposal that call for more state oversight of the power company, which currently answers only to its politically-appointed board.

The debate over Santee Cooper’s fate has raged, off and on, since the July 2017 collapse of the utility’s V.C. Summer Nuclear Station expansion project. The sudden failure of that decade-long, $9 billion project with S.C. Electric and Gas caught customers, regulators, investors and legislators off guard.

It left Santee Cooper saddled with $4 billion in debt, money that the utility’s customers will have to pay off on their power bills over the next several decades. It also prompted new scrutiny of Santee Cooper from legislators that has unearthed other problems at the Moncks Corner-based agency.

Some lawmakers have pursued a sale as a way to offload that V.C. Summer debt. But Santee Cooper’s defenders have insisted – citing a state analysis of previous bids – that a private company would only raise electric rates for the 2 million South Carolinians who get their power from the utility.

The debate affects the future power bills for millions of South Carolinians, the jobs of 1,625 Santee Cooper employees and the state’s economic development efforts, which often depend on a prospective businesses’ ability to purchase power cheaply. Lawmakers have pledged 2021 is the year they will decide how to address Santee Cooper’s share of the V.C. Summer fiasco.

This story is developing and will be updated.