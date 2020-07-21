SC House speaker steps into Charleston cruise ship terminal debate

One of South Carolina's top elected officials says the state's Supreme Court misinterpreted a law that's at the center of a debate over whether the State Ports Authority can build a new cruise ship terminal in downtown Charleston.

Jay Lucas, speaker of the state's House of Representatives, has filed an amicus brief in the cruise ship case, claiming South Carolina's top court gave terminal opponents a chance to fight the project that they didn't deserve. Those opponents include people living near the proposed site, historical preservation groups and environmentalists.

The high court ruled 4-1 last year that opponents have standing — in plain language, a dog in the fight — when it comes to whether a new terminal will be built at Union Pier because they might be affected by pollution and traffic generated at the site. The ruling overturned an Administrative Law Court order in 2014 that said the opponents can’t fight a state permit allowing construction of the terminal because they can’t prove any adverse impacts from the project. The Supreme Court is now considering the State Ports Authority's request to rehear the case.

Lucas, in the court filing, said the General Assembly didn't intend to give people an automatic right to fight a permit even if they will be affected by the outcome. Instead, state law merely gives affected persons a chance to request a hearing, the filing states.

"Requesting a contested case hearing does not ipso facto mean the affected person would be entitled to a contested case hearing ...," the filing states, adding the Administrative Law Court gets to make that decision.

Lucas is asking the Supreme Court to reverse its ruling, giving the State Ports Authority the state permit it needs to build the terminal.

Opponents have not filed a response to the amicus, or "friend of the court" brief — a document submitted by someone who isn't a party to the case but has an interest in its outcome. An attorney representing the opponents could not immediately be reached for comment.

Michael Anzelmo, an attorney for Lucas and the House of Representatives, filed the amicus brief on behalf of his clients.

The State Ports Authority has been trying for years to replace its existing, aging 1970s-era terminal that sits a few hundred yards south of the proposed site. The building is used primarily by Carnival Cruise Line, which operates year-round trips on its Sunshine pleasure ship. Other cruise lines have ports of call at the terminal.

Charleston hosted 217,673 cruise ship passengers in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30. The authority and the city agreed on a voluntary limit of 104 cruise ships per year and no vessel larger than 3,500 passengers.

The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control previously issued a permit that would authorize structural changes to an existing warehouse at Union Pier, the construction of two covered staging areas to handle passengers and luggage and the installation of five clusters of concrete pilings to support three elevators and two escalators. Opponents sought a review of that permit at the Administrative Law Court, which hears disputes involving state agencies. That set up the current legal challenge.

In addition to the state permit, the ports authority will need federal approval from the Army Corps of Engineers to build the terminal. Opponents have challenged that in U.S. District Court. No hearings are scheduled in that case.