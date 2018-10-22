Publix Super Markets won kudos from shoppers for staying open as long as possible as Hurricane Florence headed toward the Carolinas last month.
Now a local lawmaker is chiming in, all but calling the grocery chain a hero.
S.C. Rep. Robert Brown, D-Charleston, will present the Lakeland, Fla.-based retailer with a House-passed resolution at 11 a.m. Monday, to formally recognize the chain for the way it weathered the storm, which pummeled the Pee Dee region of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.
In the midst of Florence's lingering threat, the resolution states, "Publix Super Markets remained open, actively demonstrating the store's mission to serve the community in the storm, offering last-minute supplies until it was no longer safe to do so."
It goes on, "While other stores in the area closed earlier in the week, Publix made the brave choice to remain open and bring in a plethora of hurricane supplies, including pallets of bottled water."
The resolution also points out that Publix Super Market Charities donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross and the United Way to help fund relief efforts.
The presentation to a local manager will take place at Publix in Ashley Landing Shopping Center on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley. A copy will be forwarded to company CEO Todd Jones.
Food on-demand
Charleston has yet another option for on-demand dining.
DoorDash began offering deliveries last week from about 950 local restaurant establishments. The selection includes a mix of big chains, like Wendy's and Red Lobster, and local spots like Rodney Scott's BBQ and Leon's Oyster Shop.
DoorDash will also service cities surrounding Charleston, including Goose Creek, Hanahan, James Island and Mount Pleasant. For the first month, users can get $1 deliveries for purchases of $15 or more with a promotion code.
The company joins a slew of other app-based food delivery services operating in the area, including UberEats, GrubHub and Order on the Way. Most recently, Postmates started shuttling meals over the summer. Unlike other food delivery apps, Postmates does not partner with businesses which raised some concern among restaurant owners over how the app's service could reflect on their own.
Despite increased competition, food delivery companies have continued to grow, both in their lists of partnering eateries and total orders. A recent report from investment firm UBS even projected that food delivery sales could reach $365 billion worldwide by 2030. That's a growth of about 20 percent, every year.
The report, titled "Is the Kitchen Dead?" predicted that, rather than diminishing the market of consumers dining at restaurants, increased food deliveries would take the place of meals made at home.
Tipping point
Good service is about to get pricier on Carnival Cruise Line ships, including the Port of Charleston-based Ecstasy.
Starting Dec. 1, the recommended onboard per-person gratuity for passengers booked in Carnival staterooms will jump to $13.99 — from the current $12.95 — per day. Suite guests will pay a little more — $15.99 per day, up from $13.95.
That means a couple on a typical four-day cruise from Charleston will be asked to tip their dining staff and stateroom attendants $111.92 — an 8 percent increase. The tip for a pair of cruisers staying in a suite would total $127.92, up 14.6 percent.
Carnival employees "work hard to provide exceptional and friendly service, so we hope you will agree that this minor increase is well deserved," the cruise line said in a statement.
While the designated tip amount is automatically charged to each passenger's Sail & Sign card, tipping is discretionary and can be adjusted up or down with a visit to the ship's guest services desk.
And passengers booked on future sailings can avoid the higher cost by pre-paying gratuities at the lower rate before Dec. 1.
The last time Carnival increased its suggested tip amount was in May 2016.
Seating for 2
This flight is way overbooked: A full dozen candidates are aiming to fill just two open seats on the board that operates Charleston International Airport.
One of them is a foregone conclusion, barring some cataclysmic revelation. Helen Hill, CEO of the region's tourism agency Explore Charleston, also known as the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, is running for reappointment on the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
After working "tenaciously," as some officials pointed out last week, to land British Airways and Charleston's first nonstop transatlantic flight next spring, there's little doubt she won't get the nod.
That will leave 11 candidates vying for one spot on the board that was vacated by Billy Swails, the former Mount Pleasant mayor. He didn't seek reappointment.
The hopeful seat suitors are: Patrick H. Bell, Howard R. Chapman, Benjamin D'Allesandro, Jeri-Elayne Goosby Smith, Jeff Burke Harper, Mark Hettermann, Michael W. Leibowitz, Donald L. McCune Jr., Charles E. Salmonsen, Richard L. Tapp Jr. and Paul Thurmond.
The county's House legislative delegation members are expected to make their picks Monday during a 1 p.m. meeting at North Charleston City Hall.
3 fine factories
South Carolina is turning some heads in the equivalent of an industrial beauty pageant.
Each year, IndustryWeek seeks out the top manufacturing sites in the country for its IW Best Plants Awards. Among other attributes, the trade publication said its selection process emphasizes “an ongoing commitment to improvement, teamwork in driving toward goals, the smart use of technology to boost performance, collaborative efforts with their supply chain partners, and performance metrics that shine.”
Earlier this month, when the list of candidate was narrowed down to 12 finalists, the Palmetto State did indeed shine.
“Speaking geographically, the south has risen, particularly South Carolina, which is home to three finalists,” according to IndustryWeek.
Plants in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri also made the cut. The others finalist factories are in Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, Washington and Wisconsin.
South Carolina's “best of the best” triumverate: Boeing Propulsion in Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston; Intertape Polymer Group in Blythewood; and T&S Brass and Bronze Works Inc. in Travelers Rest.
IndustryWeek said it will name the winner in early 2019.