SC House passes Santee Cooper reform bill, but wants to keep exploring a possible sale

South Carolina lawmakers on May 4 inched closer to enacting structural reforms of Santee Cooper, the state-owned power and water company that lost $4 billion of its ratepayers’ money on a failed nuclear expansion.

But one major sticking point remains: whether the General Assembly should continue to field offers from private companies that want to purchase the embattled utility.

The S.C. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to approve changes aimed at making Santee Cooper more accountable to lawmakers, state utility regulators and the 2 million South Carolinians that rely on its electricity. The overarching goal is to keep the agency’s electric rates low and ensure responsible decision-making as Santee Cooper moves on from its failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County.

“I’m optimistic now that we’re going to bring some much needed transparency and accountability and more importantly some oversight,” House budget committee chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, told fellow lawmakers Tuesday.

The S.C. Senate passed a similar proposal on April 22. Both the House and Senate have approved several key changes, including replacing and term limiting Santee Cooper's board members, giving ratepayers more say on proposed electric rates, and giving utility watchdogs such as the S.C. Public Service Commission more oversight of the utility's major decisions.

But House leaders stood firm this week on their desire to continue exploring the possible sale of Santee Cooper as a means of offloading its nuclear debt and to get state government out of the utility business.

The House again voted overwhelmingly to set up a process in which legislative leaders could field and evaluate offers for the Moncks Corner-based utility. That voted came over the objections of several legislators who think continuing to discuss Santee Cooper's sale is a waste.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

State Reps. Sylleste Davis, R-Moncks Corner, and Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, noted lawmakers have already spent some $15 million evaluating offers for Santee Cooper but haven't liked any of them.

“This is like déjà vu all over again, all over again,” Davis said. “We’ve been there and done this. It’s time to move on.”

The move sets up negotiations with the Senate, where key leaders have vowed to thwart any notion of a Santee Cooper sale.

Last month, the Senate voted 36-8 to stop exploring offers to privatize Santee Cooper after its 2017 nuclear debacle. The vote was resounding enough that the highest bidder for Santee Cooper, Florida-based NextEra Energy, retracted its offer and yanked back its $25 million deposit.

The two sides must hammer out their differences over the proposal before the 2021 legislative session ends this summer. Otherwise, they will have spent another year failing to address the Santee Cooper’s role in the project’s sudden collapse in July 2017, which is widely recognized as the greatest business failure in state history.