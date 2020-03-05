SC House members vote to renegotiate NextEra offer and reform Santee Cooper

South Carolina lawmakers are exploring whether to renegotiate NextEra Energy's offer to buy Santee Cooper, giving the Florida-based company another shot at sweetening its deal for the state-run utility.

A House committee advanced a bill Thursday that would allow the Legislature to ask NextEra to restructure its bid for Santee Cooper and reform the 86-year-old public water and electric utility in the meantime.

The bill follows several weeks of hearings in the Legislature, in which lawmakers raised serious concerns about the takeover offer from NextEra, the largest investor-owned utility company in the country.

The House's proposal would open up yet another chapter in the three-year effort to explore a possible sale of Santee Cooper. And it could delay a final vote in the Legislature, which will decide the fate of the state-run utility.

The House bill calls for the creation of a brand-new panel of state lawmakers, who would be charged with reworking the terms of NextEra's purchase offer. That committee would mark the third attempt by state lawmakers to orchestrate a potential sale of Santee Cooper in as many years.

"This is not the end of the process. It's the commencement of the process," said Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, who led the committee reviewing the bids for Santee Cooper.

The plan, however, is already driving a wedge between the House and the Senate, which often find themselves at odds over major legislation.

Some of the states' most influential senators voiced apprehension about the House plan that is being championed by House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville. The senators questioned if the proposal was legal, and they pointed back to the bidding process that was set up by the Legislature last year.

That process placed the state Department of Administration in charge of negotiating with any companies that were interested in bidding on Santee Cooper. The state agency then whittled the bids down to three unique offers, which they supplied state lawmakers on Feb. 11.

Those bids included NextEra's takeover offer, Virginia-based Dominion Energy's plan to manage Santee Cooper for the state, and Santee Cooper's own proposal to reform the public utility.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, thought the Legislature was legally required to choose one of those three options. He and other senators raised concerns about giving a single bidder — NextEra — the chance to alter its offer now, after the formal bidding process has ended.

"We had three options: sale, manage or reform. I didn't think it said reform, then sell," Peeler said.

"If the House sends us over something that says reform then sell, wipe out the board," he said.

Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Prosperity, said the House plan "opened up a can of worms."

But members of the House disagree. They said its "laughable" to say the Legislature doesn't have the ability to reopen negotiations with NextEra to try to wring a better deal out of the company.

"We can do whatever we like. Santee Cooper belongs to the state. It belongs to us," said House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia.

"It is completely ignorant of the power we have as the General Assembly," said Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville.

Rep. Nathan Ballentine, R-Chapin, said he was in favor of selling Santee Cooper and getting the state out of the electric utility business. But he was not willing to accept some of the terms laid out in NextEra's current offer.

Lawmakers have been resistant to several key parts of NextEra's bid. That includes NextEra's request to sidestep South Carolina’s utility regulators for four years, the company's proposal to avoid some taxes for 30 years and its plan to leave millions of dollars in liabilities with the state and its taxpayers.

NextEra said Thursday that it is willing to alter parts of its deal in order to lock in its takeover of Santee Cooper.

"We have indicated that we are open to negotiation and discussion of all aspects of our proposal in a wholistic way," said Debra Larson, a spokeswoman for NextEra. "We look forward to the opportunity to engage in negotiation and continue to work with the Legislature to effect a sale."

But NextEra CEO James Robo made it clear last week that some of the changes lawmakers are asking for could increase future rates for Santee Cooper customers.

Robo specifically noted the tax exemptions NextEra asked for. Any increase in the company's tax obligations, he pointed out, would be passed on to Santee Cooper ratepayers through their monthly power bills.

Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper's CEO, was asked about lawmakers potentialy giving NextEra a second chance to negotiate with lawmakers.

"I don't think that is fair. I'm sorry. I really don't," Bonsall told senators.

"If I was a bidder looking from the outside into the state of South Carolina, I wouldn't participate in bids going forward," Bonsall added. "You can't trust that the bid is done when the bid said its done. I hate to be so brutal about it."

Santee Cooper is on the auction block because of its handling of the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project. That nuclear project cost more than $9 billion before it was abandoned, and saddled Santee Cooper, the minority owner of the reactors, with more than $4 billion in bond debt.

It's a repeat of that financial disaster that lawmakers are eager to avoid.

House leaders believe their plan will ensure the oversight and management of Santee Cooper is drastically changed, even if NextEra doesn't ultimately take over the utility.

Their biggest fear is getting to the end of the session without making any types of reforms at Santee Cooper.

"There needs to be reform instituted now," Smith said.