SC House and Senate at odds over renegotiating NextEra's offer for Santee Cooper

Lawmakers in the South Carolina House and Senate are at odds over a plan to renegotiate NextEra Energy's multibillion dollar offer to buy Santee Cooper, a move that could delay a final vote on the fate of the state-run utility.

A House committee advanced a bill Thursday that would reform Santee Cooper, South Carolina's 86-year-old water and electric utility, and allow a group of lawmakers to rework the recent puchase offer submitted by Florida-based NextEra.

But just hours after the House committee voted on that bill, state senators rejected NextEra's takeover bid altogether and proceeded with their own plan that would keep Santee Cooper under state control.

The dispute between the House and Senate follows several weeks of hearings in the Legislature, in which lawmakers raised serious concerns about a takeover by NextEra, the nation's largest investor-owned utility company.

The House's proposal would open up another chapter in the three-year effort to explore a possible sale of Santee Cooper. It would create a brand-new committee that would be charged with revising NextEra's deal.

That committee would mark the third attempt by state lawmakers to orchestrate a potential sale of Santee Cooper in as many years.

"This is not the end of the process. It's the commencement of the process," said Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, who led the committee reviewing the bids for Santee Cooper. He said talks could extend past the end of the regular legislative session in May.

But the House's bill was met with opposition before it was even up for a vote.

Some of the states' most influential senators voiced apprehension earlier this week about the House plan, which is being led by House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville. The senators questioned if the proposal followed the law that set up the bidding process for Santee Cooper last year.

That process placed the state Department of Administration in charge of negotiating with any companies that were interested in bidding to buy or manage Santee Cooper. The state agency then whittled the bids down to three unique offers, which they supplied state lawmakers on Feb. 11.

Those bids included NextEra's takeover offer, Virginia-based Dominion Energy's plan to manage Santee Cooper for the state, and Santee Cooper's own proposal to reform the public utility.

Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, believes the Legislature was legally required to choose one of those three options. He and other senators raised concerns this week about giving a single bidder — NextEra — the chance to alter its offer now, after the formal bidding process ended.

"We had three options: sale, manage or reform. I didn't think it said reform, then sell," Peeler said. "If the House sends us over something that says reform then sell, wipe out the board."

Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Prosperity, said the House plan "opened up a can of worms."

But members of the House disagree. One leading representative said it is "laughable" to say the Legislature doesn't have the ability to reopen negotiations with NextEra to try to wring a better deal out of the company.

"We can do whatever we like. Santee Cooper belongs to the state. It belongs to us," said House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"It is completely ignorant of the power we have as the General Assembly," Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, said.

Members of the House and Senate have been resistant to several key parts of NextEra's bid. That includes NextEra's request to sidestep South Carolina’s utility regulators for four years, the company's proposal to cut its property taxes over the next 30 years and its plan to leave millions of dollars in pension costs and potential legal liabilities with the state and its taxpayers.

NextEra said Thursday that it is willing to alter parts of its deal in order to appease lawmakers and lock in its takeover of Santee Cooper.

"We have indicated that we are open to negotiation and discussion of all aspects of our proposal in a holistic way," said Debra Larson, a spokeswoman for NextEra. "We look forward to the opportunity to engage in negotiation and continue to work with the Legislature to effect a sale."

But NextEra CEO James Robo made it clear last week that some of the changes lawmakers sought could increase future power rates for Santee Cooper customers.

Robo specifically noted the tax exemptions. Any increase in the company's tax obligations, he pointed out, would be passed on to Santee Cooper ratepayers through their monthly power bills.

Santee Cooper's CEO Mark Bonsall told lawmakers this week that he did not believe NextEra should get a second chance to hatch a deal for Santee Cooper.

"I don't think that is fair. I'm sorry. I really don't," Bonsall told senators.

"If I was a bidder looking from the outside into the state of South Carolina, I wouldn't participate in bids going forward," Bonsall added. "You can't trust that the bid is done when the bid said it's done. I hate to be so brutal about it."

Santee Cooper is on the auction block because of its handling of the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project. That nuclear project cost more than $9 billion before it was abandoned and saddled Santee Cooper, the minority owner of the reactors, with more than $4 billion in bond debt.

State lawmakers are eager to avoid a repeat of that financial disaster. That's why both the House and Senate are seeking to reform Santee Cooper and its 12-member board of directors. Many lawmakers have said their biggest fear is getting to the end of the legislative session without making any types of reforms at Santee Cooper.

"Santee Cooper cannot be allowed to operate the way they operate today," said Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-West Columbia. "They've got to be reformed immediately."

That's something the House leaders agree with. They want to initiate reforms at Santee Cooper before the end of the session.

"There needs to be reform instituted now," Smith said.

The question now is whether NextEra's deal actually remains on the table.