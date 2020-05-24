SC hotels still low on guests, but filling more rooms than region, US averages

After seeing occupancy rates drop into the single digits in some parts of the state this spring because of coronavirus, the latest hotel numbers didn't look all that bad.
South Carolina's statewide occupancy rate was almost 39 percent last week, up from about 33 percent from the previous seven-day period.
That's still way below the typical average for this time of year, but it's also several percentage points higher than the averages for the U.S. and South Atlantic region, which were 32.4 and 34 percent last week, respectively.
Tourism revenues are also moving in a slightly positive direction after dropping off sharply in mid-March.
From March 14 to March 22, tourism revenues went from being down 21 percent year-over-year to 62 percent, according weekly counts from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Spending continued to drop from there.
The worst weeks came in April, when revenues for two consecutive weeks were down 88 percent compared to 2019 figures. In the three weeks since, revenues have crept upward each week.
Still, there's a long way to recovery. Tourism spending was down 79 percent last week from 2019 totals, and nights sold at hotels are down 31 percent so far this year.
About 97 hotels in the state are still closed, down from a peak of about 570, or about half of the state's lodging inventory.
Virtual meeting
Every June, a who's who of Charleston's hospitality sector gathers for Explore Charelston's annual meeting. This year, the meeting is still on, but the participants won't be eating a catered lunch or mingling over iced tea.
Invitations went out this week for an annual meeting webinar on June 17.
Beth Lusko, the head of sales for travel at Condé Nast, will be the featured speaker, according to the invite. The readers of Condé Nast Traveler have, for nine consecutive years, named Charleston a No. 1 city in the yearly Readers' Choice Awards.
Voting for 2020 is open now, and entrants are sure to have Charleston on the brain when they're casting their online ballots: The voting page on the magazine's website advertises a promotion that will enter readers for a chance to win a weekend for two at downtown Charelston's Wentworth Mansion every time they submit a completed rating before May 31.