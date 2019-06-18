Doctors’ groups pitted themselves against one of the Statehouse’s top-spending lobbies to try to dismantle laws that regulate their profession, and lost.
The Charleston County Medical Society argued the laws limit consumers’ choice; the S.C. Hospital Association argued the program, called “Certificate of Need,” is important for keeping health care accessible for everyone.
The two camps did not come to an agreement.
But they have some common ground on a lesser-known part of the law, one that regulates whether health care companies can spend millions on medical equipment. Both groups say those rules may be too restrictive.
Hospitals view buying the next and best devices as a way to offer the most cutting edge treatments to their patients. If they want to spend more than $600,000 on one, however, state law requires health care companies to secure permission from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
That threshold may seem high. But price tags on medical machinery higher than $1 million are now commonplace in the health care business.
A new CT scanner can cost a couple million dollars, for instance. The da Vinci Surgical System, a sought-after device that allows surgeons to do robotic surgeries, costs more than $2 million.
Just since the beginning of last year, hospitals in South Carolina applied for a handful of medical devices totaling nearly $30 million. That figure in some cases appears to include the cost of upfitting the facilities where the machines would be housed.
The program is often the setting for spats between competing health systems, even over medical devices. Trident Health, for example, challenged the Medical University of South Carolina’s right to spend almost $10 million on a piece of equipment that gives cancer patients their needed radiation treatments. After about a year, a judge finally ruled that MUSC misrepresented business dealings in its application, and denied its request.
Dr. Marcelo Hochman, president of the Charleston County Medical Society, said it is “unfortunate” companies need permission to spend their money how they see fit.
“It’s not just building a hospital,” Hochman said. “It’s very specific services that are included.”
Could there be compromise?
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, and Rep. Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, introduced a bill this year that would fully repeal the laws. This was not long after President Donald Trump's administration encouraged states to repeal or scale back the regulations, arguing they put needless restrictions on competition. All but 13 states have these laws in some form, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
No one has challenged the rules in South Carolina in several years. Hochman believes de-regulating the health care market would encourage physicians to open more independent practices and improve consumers' choices.
When the legislation came up for discussion in the House of Representatives, about 30 hospital administrators were present to oppose the bill, Hochman said. Five doctors showed up to support the Hochman's position. Notably, representatives for MUSC spoke in favor. MUSC's competitors have often challenged its projects through the program.
Debate focused on whether health care companies should have to ask permission to build new facilities.
Schipp Ames, spokesman for the S.C. Hospital Association, said the laws are needed to keep competitors from building new facilities with little regard for whether they will be offering services the community actually needs. The association is protecting rural hospitals too, Ames said, which might not be able to survive a company coming to town and offering only the most profitable services.
But the hospital association is open to changing some of the rules, including the one about medical devices.
"We just think that full repeal could create some access issues," Ames said. "We definitely want to modernize the act."
A spokesman for DHEC said in a statement only 20 applications have been sent to the department for medical equipment since 2014. All have been approved or are still pending, he said.
When reviewing the projects, DHEC considers "distribution, financial feasibility, community need, and cost containment."
Whether the two factions can find common ground on the medical equipment rules, or any other part of the law, remains to be seen.
Hochman said he has formed a nonprofit group, called the Coalition to Repeal CON, whose purpose is to lobby for a full repeal of the law.
Ames said a full repeal was the only proposal brought to the table this year, and it is one the hospital association cannot support.
Mace said her objective is to pass "100 percent full repeal," but acknowledged there may ultimately have to be a compromise. She said the current law is anti-competitive, inflating health care prices for customers.
The bill should have a hearing in the House Ways & Means committee early next year, Mace said. Smith, the bill's co-sponsor, is chairman of the committee.