COLUMBIA — Prisma Health is destined to be a game-changer in Columbia since it was born from the merger of the state's two largest health care providers, Palmetto Health and Greenville Health System.

"In the Midlands, we already had a large footprint," Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla said in an interview late last year. "Because of size and scope, I think we have the ability to do unique things for the community."

But change isn’t coming without some pain for the Midlands' main trauma center.

Another round of layoffs were announced this week, bringing the total number of publicized eliminated jobs to about 530 since the merger was finalized. O'Halla previously said there had been a number of other administrative layoffs but declined to specify the number, with Prisma leadership hinting more changes could be coming.

While the newly created Prisma works through the kinks of its massive merger, Lexington Medical Center has been on a hiring and building streak while trying to compete with its now even larger rival.

With the expansion of its hospital in spring 2019, Lexington Medical Center became a 508-bed facility. The company also has three community medical centers and employs more than 6,500 health care providers.

O'Halla said in the fall that Prisma needs a year of adjustment. This is normal in a merger where it takes a while for a new operation to get positioned, said Columbia health care consultant Emerson Smith.

And Smith said Lexington has taken advantage of the lull.

Lexington Medical has long had a stronghold on the Lexington County market, serving the most rapidly expanding communities in the region, including the wealthy population around the popular Lake Murray area.

Now it's making moves into one of the fastest growing parts of Richland County.

“You have to build for what you see for the future,” Lexington Medical CEO Tod Augsburger said at the groundbreaking of a new $80 million outpatient facility last year.

"There's neighborhood upon neighborhood popping up in northeast Columbia," he added.

Lexington already had 10 formerly independent doctors operating in the area who joined the hospital system's ranks. The new center brings services like MRIs, CT scans, operating rooms and therapy space closer to patients there.

The 225,000-square-foot facility is being built larger than what is currently needed, Augsburger said, in order to accommodate what Lexington Medical sees as 20 years of growth in the northeast. It will build out the first floor to start and complete the other four as needed.

O'Halla said when Prisma starts looking for opportunities to grow and expand again, he expects a focus on doctors' clinics and outpatient care. He said the hospital systems also have the advantage of sharing best practices, such as bringing the Richland center's expertise in neo-natal to the Upstate and Greenville's cancer expertise to the Midlands.

O'Halla also said he wants to be "more aggressive" when it comes to expanding telehealth.

"That's a key component of what we'll do going forward," he said.

Smith said the deal that brought Palmetto and Greenville together and other mergers nationwide often come about when the cost of providing care runs beyond what the providers receive in federal insurance reimbursements. They get into real financial bind, he said.

That was the case for Palmetto Health, which, as a stand-alone provider, ended 2016-17 with a $43.8 million operating loss, bondholder documents showed. So it joined with Greenville to stabilize their respective markets, and in 2018, the combined operation was able to refinance $1.5 billion in debt.

Prisma now jointly serves 1.2 million patients a year and brings in $3.9 billion in annual revenue. O'Halla said it is his goal to bring the two systems, which largely acted separately in the last year, into one.

Handling the changes

With that in mind, the top two officials at both organizations have since left their posts in favor of O'Halla serving as solo CEO.

Smith says uncertainty has led to some unhappy employees unsure which supervisor they report to or whether that supervisor would be there in another six months. Then Thursday, the hospital system announced the dismissal of 327 employees from its workforce of 32,000 and the elimination of another 200 positions through attrition.

Palmetto Health workers had to reapply to be Prisma employees, staff members reportedly told Smith. Some didn’t make the cut. Other remaining workers are commuting between Greenville and Columbia. O’Halla said he’s been driving the 100 miles to Columbia for a few days a week.

“I don’t know how they’ll keep employees doing that,” Smith said.

In the Midlands, Palmetto Health made its name as a trauma center and the place to go if parents had a sick newborn. Lexington has long been known for delivering babies — 3,300 annually — Smith said.

The third provider and only for-profit hospital in the market, Providence Health, was once renowned for treating patients with heart disease between Columbia and Charlotte, Smith said. He said much of that has since been taken over by Prisma's Heart Hospital and even some by Lexington in its partnership with Duke Health.

And Providence, once run by the Sisters of Charity Health System, has grown quiet, Smith said. The hospital did not respond to a request for comment.

Trying to hold on to what Prisma has during its time of transition, O'Halla started by raising the hourly wage for support staff at both the system's hospitals to bring them in line with the market standard. Nurses, for example, saw a $3 to $5 per hour jump in pay.

Prisma also officially brought the previously independent doctors of Columbia Heart, which already worked in conjunction with Prisma physicians on the Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group campus, under its umbrella in October.