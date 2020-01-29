Two South Carolina hospice companies are merging, forming what they say is the largest hospice group in the state by market share.

Hospice Care of South Carolina and Agapé Hospice, which both run hospice operations in the Lowcountry, announced the deal Tuesday.

Spartanburg-based Hospice Care of South Carolina operates 14 locations around the state, including one in North Charleston. The 23-year-old company is purchasing Columbia-based Agapé Hospice. Together, the firms will have 32 branches across South Carolina and will employ roughly 800 people.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Along with its office locations, Agapé Hospice runs inpatient facilities that offer private suites for end-of-life care, including the $5.5 million Summerville Community Hospice House that opened last summer on Meyers Road.

With four facilities of this kind under its masthead, Agapé Hospice is the largest provider of inpatient hospice care in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Though both companies currently operate only in South Carolina, leaders said in a press release they plan to bring their services "throughout the Southeastern United States."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

For the time being, the two companies will continue to operate under separate names.

Americans are increasingly choosing to die at home rather than the hospital, according to the AARP. Research in the New England Journal of Medicine shows the "home has surpassed the hospital as the most common place of death in the United States for the first time since the early 20th century."

Deaths in hospice facilities are also becoming more popular, according to the AARP.

In South Carolina, the population is aging faster than almost anywhere else: At 18 percent, the state has one of the highest proportions of residents 65 and older.