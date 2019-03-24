Calling corporate espionage a threat to its competitive advantage in the all-terrain vehicle market, Honda of South Carolina is going to court to find out who posted unauthorized photos of its Talon side-by-side vehicles on the Internet.
Timmonsville-based Honda last week asked a federal judge to order Internet providers Charter Communications and North State Telephone Co. to turn over the identities of two people who used the services to post Talon photos and specifications to online forums devoted to power sports vehicles.
The Talon 1000R and Talon 1000X are Honda's first foray into the "sport" side-by-side market, which features high-precision off-road vehicles for more than one passenger. Honda said it invested more than $45 million in a new 115,000-square-foot facility off Interstate 95 to build the Talons.
But before their official launch on Nov. 27, photos and detailed, confidential information about the Talon models started showing up on Internet sites hondasxs.com and HondaProKevin.com.
According to Honda's complaint, someone using the screen name "hondasecrets" posted photos of Talons taken inside the factory. Another using the name "HondaTalon" posted specifications "regarding the horsepower, maximum speed, and measurements, which Honda had not yet released to the public," the complaint states.
Honda said it reviewed security logs that would show who accessed the area where the photos were taken, but could not pinpoint a suspect. The manufacturer says the Internet postings violate state and federal trade secrets laws as well as breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty laws.
Honda's civil lawsuit seeks unspecified actual and punitive damages as well as attorney's fees.
New spec space
Greensboro, N.C., builder Samet Corp. has started construction of a 200,800-square-foot speculative warehouse at the Omni Industrial Campus near Summerville.
The project will include room for an expansion on 37 acres at the site along Interstate 26. It joins roughly 1 million square feet of industrial space that's either under construction or on the way at the park.
On Wednesday, the Bridge Commercial real estate firm of Charleston will debut a 117,568-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility at Omni Industrial Campus. That speculative building, located across from nutritional supplements maker Thorne Research, also has about 80,000 square feet available for expansion.
Welder training
Berkeley County will host a pair of meetings for people interested in training for welding positions at W International, a defense contractor located at the Charleston International Manufacturing Center near Goose Creek.
W International plans to build large tanks, deck structures and other equipment for the Navy’s $90 billion Columbia class submarine project and the new Gerald Ford class of aircraft carriers.
The training will be offered through a partnership with W International and Berkeley County School District. The meetings are open to Berkeley County residents who must show proof of residency.
The first meeting will be at 5 p.m. on April 1 at Timberland High School, 1418 Gravel Hill Road in Saint Stephen. Those interested in this event should register at www.thswelding.eventbrite.com.
The second meeting will be at 6 p.m. on April 6 at Cross High School in Cross. Those interested in this event should register at www.chswelding.eventbrite.com.