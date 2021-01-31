SC hires and promotions

Engineering
Marcie Turner, accounting manager at Davis & Floyd Inc., has been promoted to associate. She has been with the firm for 16 years. She has a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in accounting from Lander University.
Government
Michele Reed has been named director of planning, land use and neighborhoods for the Town of Mount Pleasant. She has 15 years of municipal and government planning experience. Previously, she was a principal planner for the town. She has a bachelor’s degree in public affairs and a master’s degree in planning, both from Indiana University–Purdue University. She succeeds Jeff Ulma, who retired.
Hotel
Matt Barba has been promoted to vice president of operations at Charlestowne Hotels. Previously, he was regional director of operations. He has about 30 years of hospitality industry experience. He has bachelor's degrees in hospital management and international tourism from the New York Institute of Technology.
Law
Joel "Jay" Anderson Berly IV has joined Butler Snow as an attorney based in the Charleston office. He practices with the commercial litigation group. Previously, he was a law clerk to U.S. District Court Judge R. Bryan Harwell. He has a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and a master of studies in law and a law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.
Nonprofit
Whitney Anderson has joined the YWCA Greater Charleston as youth empowerment and engagement coordinator. It is a newly created position. Previously she was a trainer and style adviser for Target Corp. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Valdosta State University.
Real estate
Geoff Blome and Hilary B. Kline have joined Carolina One Real Estate as agents.
Blome is based in the Highway 17 North office in Mount Pleasant. He has a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Tech University and previously worked in the the financial services industry
Kline is based in the downtown Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. Previously, she worked in the finance industry
Nate Blackburn has joined The Beach Co. as a corporate accountant. Previously, he was with a firm in Fort Collins, Colo.
Henry Robinson has joined the Cassina Group as an agent. He has a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in business administration, both from Wake Forest University.
Technology
Krystal Vargha has joined ClaimLogiq as director of human resources and compliance. Previously, she was with the Lowcountry Food Bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management and human resources from Bridgewater State University.