Banking
Heidi Finniff has joined First National Bank as vice president of business development. She is based in the Charleston office. Previously, she was with CresCom Bank. She has a bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College.
Elizabeth Ramirez has joined CresCom Bank as an assistant vice president and branch manager. She is based in Mount Pleasant. Previously, she was a branch manager at Bank of America. She has a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech.
Construction
Keaton Green has been promoted at Frampton Construction Co. LLC to vice president. Previously, he was a director. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in construction science and management from Clemson University.
Education
Heather Ducker has been named administrator for Sedgefield Middle School by the Berkeley County School District. Previously she was the assistant principal at Goose Creek High School.
Engineering
Jared Bramblett has been promoted to associate at Davis & Floyd Inc. He is a senior civil engineer based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Interior design
Anne-Marie Harrell has joined Mitchell Hill as an associate designer. She has a bachelor's degree in interior design from Appalachian State University.
Marketing
Brittany Allgood has joined Lou Hammond Group as vice president. Previously, she worked in marketing at the global sales and cargo divisions of Delta Air Lines. She has a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Georgia and a master's degree in communication from the College of Charleston.
Real estate
Tammy Jerome has joined Colliers International|South Carolina as office manager for the Charleston location. Previously, she worked in the hotel management industry.
Deanna Murphree has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Trolley Road office in Summerville. She has previous experience in the customer service, marketing and sales industries.
Transportation
Dawn Goodyear has joined Gotcha as manager of mobility partnerships. She has more than 18 years of sales and marketing experience. Previously, she was a senior community engagement associate with VeoRide. She has a bachelor's degree in marketing from Indiana University Bloomington.