Architecture
Bryanna Dering has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an associate architect. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor's degree in architecture with a minor in industrial design from Virginia Tech.
Banking
Michael Smoak has been promoted at CresCom Bank to assistant vice president. He is a senior financial analyst in the finance department in Charleston. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from the University of South Carolina.
Economic development
Galina Maiduc has joined the Charleston Regional Development Alliance as front office manager and assistant to the CEO. She has a bachelor's degree in linguistics from Universitatea de Stat din Moldova.
Engineering
Harry Dressendorfer has joined Stantec's transportation group office as a traffic analyst. He is based in the North Charleston office. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Fundraising
Jay Howard has joined The Winkler Group as senior consultant. Previously, he was director of development at St. Andrew's-Sewanee School. He has a bachelor's degree in political science and government from the University of Richmond.
Health care
Dr. Douglas Stofko has joined Trident Health's Trident Neurosurgical Associates as a board-certified neurosurgeon. He has a medical degree from and completed his residency at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Insurance
Bailey Campbell and Kate Kelly have joined Hibbits Insurance Inc. as life, accident and health producers. They are based in the Mount Pleasant office. They have more than 15 years of insurance industry experience.
Nonprofit
Rose Stump has joined the Charleston Area Justice Ministry as associate organizer. She has a bachelor's degree in English literature and women’s studies from the University of Central Florida and a master's degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Real estate
Ellis Grossman has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Orleans Road office in West Ashley. He has an associate's degree in culinary arts and business technology from Trident Technical College. Previously, he was founder of the Black Bean Co. restaurant chain.
Justin Leonard has joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as a sales associate based in the Centre Pointe office in North Charleston. He also is owner of ReImagined Spaces LLC.
Poole Holden has joined the Charleston office of Lee & Associates as a property manager. Previously, he was with Daniel Ravenel Real Estate. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from North Carolina State University.
Sabrea Elliott and Mary Kathryn Nelson have joined Realty One Group in Summerville as agents.
Telecommunications
Jane Sosebee has been promoted at AT&T to state president for South Carolina. Previously, she was director of legislative affairs. She has a bachelor’s degree in English from Clemson University.