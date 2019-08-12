Accounting
Kristina Wielgus has joined Moss & Yantis CPA PA as an accounting services accountant. Previously, she was with Ceterus. She has a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from American Intercontinental University.
Airport
Spencer Pryor has joined the Charleston County Aviation Authority as deputy director and chief communications officer. Previously, he was public information and community relations officer for the City of North Charleston Police Department.
Banking
Sean Holleran has joined First National Bank as a branch manager. He is based in the Charleston office.
Construction
Mark Jordan has joined SouthCon Building Group as a project superintendent. He has more than 40 years of construction industry experience and is a licensed general contractor in South Carolina and Virginia.
Culinary
Lenny Russo has been named corporate director of food and beverage operations for Rutledge Cab Co., Harold’s Cabin and Container Bar. Previously, he was director of food and beverage operations and executive chef at Hay Creek Hotels in Wayzata, Minn.
Education
Ruth Taylor has been named principal at Mary Ford Elementary by the Charleston County School District. Previously, she was executive director for early learning. She has a bachelor’s degree in business education from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from the University of Tampa.
Health care
Dr. Mackenzie Gwynne has joined Charleston Dermatology as a dermatologist. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of Charleston and a medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. She completed a residency in dermatology at West Virginia University.
Health care consulting
Kingsley Mooney has been promoted to senior consultant at Knowledge Capital Group. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Washington and Lee University and a master’s degree in health administration from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Nonprofit
Chris Vaughn has joined Lord Berkeley Conservation Trust as executive director. Previously, he was director of forest and land management services at Compass South Inc. He has a bachelor's degree in business from Lander College and a master's degree in forest resources from Clemson University.
Real estate
Joe Durkin has joined Colliers International|South Carolina as a brokerage associate. He is based in the Charleston office. Previously, he was with Marcus & Millichap in Boston. He has a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Bentley University.
Kevin Scelfo has joined Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC as a managing director of portfolio management. Previously, he was a senior investment officer at New York City Pension and Retirement Systems. He has a bachelor's degree in business finance from Cornell University and a master's degree in finance from INSEAD Business School.
Rebekah Taves has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. She has an associate’s degree in human services from Central Carolina Technical College.
Transportation
Phil Hallstedt has joined Gotcha as director of mobility partnerships. He has more than 30 years of experience in product design services and micro-mobility. Previously, he was vice president for community engagement at VeoRide. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial health and chemistry from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University.