SC hires and promotions

Accounting
PhotoPhillips Marshall has joined Jarrard Nowell & Russell LLC as a staff accountant. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting and financial management from Clemson University.
Banking
Elichia C. Simpson has been promoted at Beacon Community Bank to assistant vice president and deposit operations manager. Previously, she as a deposit operations specialist. She has 20 years of banking industry experience. She has a master’s degree in business administration from DeVry University.
Construction
Photo Toni More has joined Frampton Construction as culture and community manager for the the Charleston and Charlotte offices. Previously, she was a program coordinator at the Medical University of South Carolina's Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness. She has a bachelor’s degree in special education from the College of Charleston and a master's degree in business administration from The Citadel.
Engineering
Amy B. Chico has been promoted to senior vice president of HLA Inc. Previously, she was vice president. She has more than 26 years of experience in landscape architecture and business development. She has a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from West Virginia University.
Law
Christian Kolic has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney based in the Charleston office. He is with the real estate practice group. Previously, he was with an associate at Reed Smith LLP in New York. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from Cornell School of Law.
Nonprofit.
photo Matt Bell has joined the S.C. Research Authority as executive director of SC Launch Inc. Previously, he was managing director for the Discovery Partners Institute at the University of Illinois. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration, both from the University of Illinois.
Real estate
Nelson Lundberg and Heyward Bonner have joined Dunes Properties as agents.
Lundberg has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and international studies from the College of Charleston. He is based in the Isle of Palms office.
Bonner is based in the Mount Pleasant office and has seven years of banking industry experience. He has bachelor’s degree in agricultural mechanization and business from Clemson University.
Software
Joe Nicholas has joined Atlatl as managing director of channel partnerships. He has 20 years of retail and electronic-commerce industry experience, he was global director of partnerships and alliances at Emarsys. He has a bachelor's degree from Albright College and a master's degree in business administration from Alvernia University.