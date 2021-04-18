SC hires and promotions

Banking
Robbie Nichols has joined Beacon Community Bank as a vice president and commercial banker. He has more than 23 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was with Ameris Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Charleston Southern University.
Consulting
Dustin Yazell has joined Knowledge Capital Group as a senior consultant. He has nine years of health care industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in business administration from Syracuse University.
Land planning
Demetria Weaver has joined SeamonWhiteside as human resources director. She has 19 years of human resources experience. Previously, she was human resources director at Verge Health. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of South Carolina.
Law
Cecilia Ehresman has joined K&L Gates as an associate attorney based in the Charleston office. She practices with the labor, employment and workplace safety group. Previously worked as an associate with Akerman LLP. She has a bachelor's degree from The Catholic University of America and a law degree from St. John’s University School of Law.
Law enforcement
Douglas "Doug" Wright has been named chief of police for the Town of Summerville. Previously, he was deputy chief. He has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia College.
Real estate
Katherine Moten and Catherine Marshall have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents based in the Summerville office. Moten has a bachelor’s degree from Grand Canyon University. Marshall has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience.
Solange Bassaco has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent based in the Highway 17 North office in Mount Pleasant. She has a degree in education from the University of Braz Cubas in Brazil and worked for 13 years as an elementary school teacher.