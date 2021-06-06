SC hires and promotions

Banking
Mark Mercuri has joined First Reliance Bank as senior vice president and commercial lender. He is based in the Mount Pleasant branch. He has 25 years of banking industry experience. Previously, he was with Southern First Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Francis Marion College.
Financial advisory
Steven Potter has joined Ameriprise Financial Inc. as a financial adviser and managing director. He is based in Charleston. Previously, he was a vice president with Morgan Stanley. He has 21 years of experience in the financial advisory industry.
Insurance
Sara Frye has joined State Farm Agent Tony Pope as a customer relations representative. She has more than 15 years of insurance industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Furman University.
Law
Serena Hallowell has joined Motley Rice LLC as a member attorney. She practices with and is a leader of the securities fraud litigation group. Previously, she was a partner with Labaton Sucharow LLP. She has about 20 years of legal industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Occidental College and a law degree from Boston University School of Law.
Military
Lt. Col. Rebecca D'Angelo has joined the Army’s 841st Transportation Battalion at Joint Base Charleston as commander. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Georgia and a master’s degree in public administration from North Carolina State University.
Nonprofit.
Maria Clark has joined GoodUnited as executive vice president of partnerships and chief evangelist. She has more than 33 years of experience in the nonprofit and technology fields. Previously, she was senior vice president for peer-to-peer development at the American Cancer Society in Dallas. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Bowling Green University.
Pharmacy
Joey Kroll has been promoted to pharmacy director for Delta Pharmacy’s seven locations. Previously, he was pharmacist in charge at the East Bay Street store in Charleston. He has a bachelor’s degree from The Citadel and a pharmacy degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.
Real estate
Brittany Nelson has joined Kiawah River as hospitality manager. Previously, she was a member services and marketing manager at the Kiawah Island Club. She has a bachelor's degree in hospitality and tourism management from Virginia Tech.
Shawn Garrison has joined The Cassina Group as an agent. He has more than 20 years of experience in residential real estate, mortgage origination and loan servicing. Previously, he was with Weichert Realtors in Greenville. He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Liberty University.
Retail
Amber Dube has been promoted to executive vice president of Palmetto Moon. She will remain in her previous role of chief brand officer.
Technology
Brandon Sharrett has been named president and general manager for corporate solutions at Blackbaud Inc. Previously, he was president and general manager of faith solutions. He has a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Georgia Tech.